Quinn Christopherson Announces Headline Tour

Alaska's Quinn Christopherson makes his New York Times debut with an exclusive profile in The New York Times Style Magazine. The article, available in print this Saturday, dives into who he is as an artist, his unique stories, and the importance of his recently released, debut album, Write Your Name In Pink.

Christopherson was also recently profiled by them. who write "There's a reason we share songs when words alone won't do. Music has a way of transmitting emotion rather than describing it - an IV drip of feeling straight to the system. Quinn Christopherson, a 30-year-old artist from Anchorage, Alaska, knows this process well. It's in his blood, as revealed by the nostalgic, defiant, yet sparkling songs that populate his debut album."

After a wildly successful tour opening for the indie-greats Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker on their Wild Hearts Tour this past summer, Christopherson today also shares news of his North American Headline Tour slated for January 2023.

Tour Dates

01/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

01/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

01/24 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

01/26 Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

01/27 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

01/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

02/01 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

02/03 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

02/04 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Quinn's electrifying and important debut, Write Your Name in Pink, squares up to this quandary again and again: How do you own the parts of your identity that make you who you are while also acknowledging that they are all mutable and that you are ever-new, always in flux? Each of these dozen arcing and engrossing pop wonderlands reveals another facet of who Quinn has been, is now, or might still be-a daughter, a son, a kid, an uncle, a spouse, a bandleader, a singer in search of songs that remind we are all capable of evolving in fundamental ways.

Write Your Name In Pink features stand out singles "Celine," which won praise from UPROXX, Billboard, NPR and more, the intimate and transfixing "Thanks," the nostalgic and heartwarming "2005," "Bubblegum," "Evelene," and 7 unheard soul-quenching tracks. Write Your Name in Pink shows why the Alaskan artist is one of the most exciting new songwriters to emerge on the scene in recent years.