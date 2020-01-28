Quentin Sauve Re-Releases Debut Solo Album WHATEVER IT TAKES

Quentin Sauvé is a singer-songwriter from Laval, France best known for his bass duties in the excellent post-hardcore band Birds In Row. Last year, Sauvé self-released his quiet and pensive debut solo album, Whatever It Takes, and stepped out of the shadows to show the world that he is an incredible talent on his own. The songs on his debut are stripped down and soft, showcasing his vulnerable side and proving that "less" can, in fact, be so much more.

Originally released in February of 2019, Whatever It Takes has since received the deluxe Deathwish treatment and now features two previously unreleased live studio tracks. The 11 songs here (including the two bonuses) whimsically explore Sauvé's life experiences both sonically and lyrically; this is earnest and introspective music approached from a much different direction than his well-known hardcore roots. Whatever It Takes is a breathtaking listen that exceeds expectations for music fans from all walks of life. Sauvé comments: "This is an album about loneliness, depression, fear and death, but also passion, love, hope and freedom. This is a first step towards healing, a promise to do whatever it takes to be happy, or at least try to."

Whatever It Takes will be available on March 27th from Deathwish Inc. - preorders are available here.

Whatever It Takes Track Listing:

1. Dead End

2. Half Empty Glass

3. People To Take Care Of

4. Love Is Home

5. Ghosts

6. Selfless

7. Bad News Bearers

8. Riddled

9. Disappear

10. Half Empty Glass (6PAR4 Live Session) *

11. Ghosts (6PAR4 Live Session) *

* Digital Bonus Track





