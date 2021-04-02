Quelly Woo Releases Debut EP 'TACTICAL PRESSURE'

Canarsie drill artist Quelly Woo released his highly anticipated EP, Tactical Pressure today via Equity Distribution. Tactical Pressure is Quelly's insight into life in Canarsie, where survival depends on internal strength. "With Tactical Pressure, I wanted to give a look into my life and my hood, Canarsie, Brooklyn through my eyes," says Quelly.



Influential rap playlist Rap Caviar praised recent singles "Pain Into Passion," a declaration of turning adversity into an unwavering lifestyle, by saying "Woo York is in good hands," and "Hot Winter," dubbing Woo, "one of the hottest rappers in Brooklyn Drill scene right now."



Quelly emerged last year with his single "Bacc Out," noted as one of the best drill rap songs of 2020.



With his descriptive flow on "The Hood" and "TNP Tomorrow Never Promised," Quelly shows why he is receiving these compliments and support from rap artists Lil Tecca and Sheff G to name a few.



"TP means a lot of things, the easiest way to define it is staying calm," says Woo. "When you tell a person to Tp it means to relax and Think Positive. I'm a quiet person so the name Tp just stuck with me as a nickname and that's what everyone started calling me. Since there's different variations for Tp I called my tape Tactical Pressure."



Listen to Tactical Pressure and become a fan of Quelly Woo and his hood tales.

Listen here: