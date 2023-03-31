Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Queer French Group Hyphen Hyphen Announces North America Tour

The tour dates are in Montréal, Edmonton, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Hailing from the coastal town of Nice, Southern France, the explosive pop/rock trio Hyphen Hyphen announces their upcoming North America Tour with dates in Montréal, Edmonton, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Bridging the French Riviera and California, the Award-winning queer pop/rock trio HYPHEN HYPHEN released their third album "C'est La Vie" in January 2023, followed by stadium banger "Too Young" which was TF1's official song for the UEFA Women's Euro in July 2022.

This new album is full of prestigious collaborations, including Glen Ballard (6 times Grammy Awards winner) on "Don't wait for me"; or mix engineers Mark «Spike» Stent (Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, etc.) and Dan Grech (Lana del Rey, Moby).

Armed with such an impressive cast and strengthened by a large international media visibility, this third album is also the most personal for Hyphen Hyphen. It revives the band's live energy, their sincere love for music and songwriting and delivers a great mix of sensitive, danceable, melancholic and hedonistic pop songs.

Check out the tour dates here:

Queer French Group Hyphen Hyphen Announces North America Tour



