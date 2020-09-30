Quattracenta Release J Robbins-Produced Track 'It Gave Way'

The album is out Oct. 16!

Last month, Baltimore post-punk, no-wave three-piece band Quattracenta announced that their forthcoming sophomore release - titled simply "II" - will be released on October 16, 2020 by Bob Nastanovich's (of Pavement and The Silver Jews) Brokers Tip record label. Today they're releasing a new single from the album, titled "It Gave Way." II was produced by J Robbins (Jawbox, Government Issue). The record, along with the band's debut self-titled 12" is being distributed by DC punk institution Dischord Records.

In reflecting on the content of the song, guitarist/vocalist Sarah Matas has said:

"Throughout my grandmothers life, she saw a ghostly apparition wearing a white dress. She called it a 'death angel', given that their appearance tended to foreshadow the passing of a loved one. Though seemingly ominous, she described the visitor as kind and friendly and was never afraid in their presence. Upon her own deathbed she would say, 'They are here...do you hear them? They are singing the most beautiful song.'



As "It Gave Way" developed, I thought about how it was always a feminine presence that came to my grandmother. I envisioned, more broadly, a pack of these apparitional women dispersing into the night, making it their good intentioned mission to offer support to other women and protect or warn them of impending harm or death."

The music echoes influence of Slint, PJ Harvey, and The Birthday Party, which are anchored by singer/guitarist Sarah Matas with her yearning guitar and lyrical meditations on mortality, and framed by the writhing rhythms of bassist Christian Sturgis and minimalist approach from drummer Andrea Shearer. These elements combine to create a dramatic, dark and moody atmosphere throughout the record.

