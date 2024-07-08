Quarters of Change Detail Second Leg of American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the massive success of their Portraits Tour II, fast-rising New York City rock band, Quarters of Change, have unveiled the highly anticipated second leg of their North American tour. The alternative quartet will bring their electrifying live performances to 24 cities, in support of their critically acclaimed sophomore studio album, Portraits. The Portraits Tour II will kick off on September 23rd in Richmond, VA, and will travel across major markets coast-to-coast before wrapping up on December 13th with their second annual homecoming show in New York City at Brooklyn Steel, marking a significant venue upgrade from last year's homecoming show at Webster Hall.

Pre-sale tickets for the Portraits Tour II will be available starting Tuesday, July 9th, with general on-sale beginning Thursday, July 11th at 10:00 AM local time. Fans can purchase tickets HERE. In addition to their headline tour, Quarters of Change will join Two Door Cinema Club as a supporting act on October 2nd and 3rd. The band is also set to deliver a performance at the renowned Lollapalooza festival on Saturday, August 2nd. Check out the tour announce video on the band’s Instagram HERE.

The band recently captivated audiences on the MAIN STAGE at New York City’s iconic Gov Ball, drawing acclaim from New York Post, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum and more. Their performance included a special appearance from Al Bouchard of Blue Öyster Cult, creating an unforgettable New York City rock band collaboration. The first leg of the Portraits Tour (Part One) was met with enthusiasm, selling out multiple venues and garnering rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Publications such as Austin American Statesman, WCBN, and The Diamondback praised the band's dynamic stage presence. The Luna Collective noted, “Their joy and energy were palpable to all who witnessed their set.”

Since 2021, Quarters of Change have steadily climbed the ranks of New York City venues, performing at Rockwood Music Hall, Mercury Lounge, Bowery Ballroom, Irving Plaza, Webster Hall, and now Brooklyn Steel. Their annual homecoming show is a reminder of their growth and solidifies their status as a staple in New York City's alternative music scene.

Their sophomore LP, Portraits, was released in January and is available HERE via 300 Entertainment. The album arrived to widespread critical acclaim, with UPROXX declaring, “With electrifying chords and resounding guitars, Quarters Of Change is bringing rock music to a whole new generation." Local Wolves dubbed it their best work to date, leading New York's alt-rock resurgence. Silent Radio also praised the band's aggressively vulnerable storytelling, and Disaster Magazine hailed "Portraits" as an unparalleled sonic experience, exceeding all expectations.

Quarters of Change Tour Dates

*Supporting Two Door Cinema Club

September 23, 2024 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

September 24, 2024 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

September 26, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

September 27, 2024 - Orlando, FL - The Social

September 28, 2024 - Jacksonville, FL- Jack Rabbits

September 30, 2024 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy

October 2, 2024 - Indianapolis IN - Everwise Amphitheater*

October 3, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works*

October 4, 2024 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall

October 6, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

October 7, 2024 - Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe

October 8, 2024 - Austin TX - Scoot Inn

October 10, 2024 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

October 11, 2024 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

October 12, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

October 14, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

October 15, 2024 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

October 16, 2024 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

October 20, 2024 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

October 21, 2024 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

October 22, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

October 23, 2024 - Detroit, MI - El Club

October 25, 2024 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

October 26, 2024 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

October 27, 2024 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

December 13, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

ABOUT QUARTERS OF CHANGE

Anchored by a mutual predisposition for unpredictability, Quarters of Change fuse together a signature hybrid of nineties-style alternative hooks, crunchy space rock soundscapes, and strutting seventies grooves. After piling up millions of streams, selling out shows, and inciting critical applause, the New York City quartet — Ben Acker (guitar, bass, synths), Attila Anrather (drums), Jasper Harris (guitars, bass, synths), and Ben Roter (vocals, guitar).

Leaning on an unspoken musical language of their own, forged by years of cutting their teeth together, sneaking into shows they were once too young to play and practicing in the basement of their old high school, Quarters of Change very clearly have a lifelong bond that has created their own breed of alternative rock with stadium scope.

Initially gaining traction with a handful of independent EPs as the fan favorite “Kiwi” reeled in over 10 million streams, they continued to hone this signature style on their 2022 full-length debut, Into The Rift. Highlighted by fan-favorite tracks “T Love,” “Jaded,” and “Dead,” they made enamored notable fans out of Joe Jonas, Lewis Capaldi, Chad Smith, and Fred Durst, to name a few.

Quarters of Change simultaneously emerged as a live force, supporting Bad Suns and selling out their first-ever US headline tour. The Aquarian hailed them as “reviving alt rock,” and Sheesh professed, “Quarters of Change has mastered the New York rock resurgence in a way that is resonating with even the best of the best.” In 2023 the band made their SXSW debut, sold out a headline tour run that ended with a momentous performance at Austin City Limits, and began rolling out the singles from the newest body of work. Doubling down on amplifying the energy, and turning up the distortion, Quarters of Change have quietly emerged as a phenomenon, and maintain this momentum with the release of their new album Portraits, available everywhere now.

Comments