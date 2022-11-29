Quarters of Change Announce 2023 North American Headline Deluxe Tour

Buzzing New York alternative rock band Quarters of Change will hit the road on the Deluxe Tour in 2023. It will be the group's very first headline run across North America. A special Spotify Fans First pre-sale begins on Wednesday November 30 at 10am local time, while general on-sale begins Friday December 2 at 10am local time.

The band hits the road on February 22 in Washington, DC on Union Stage, rolls through New York on February 25 for a home show at Irving Plaza, hits SXSW in Austin, TX March 15-17, and concludes on March 21 in Atlanta, GA at Masquerade Purgatory.

Check out the full itinerary below.

Quarters of Change recently wrapped up their first cross-country tour supporting Bad Suns. Additionally, they dropped Into The Rift (Deluxe)-streaming on all platforms via Elektra Entertainment. This version of their debut LP includes three new tracks, including the single "To Let Go," "T Love - Extended," and "Blue Copper." It has already amassed 10 million-plus streams.

Joining a catalogue of infectious hits, the latest single "To Let Go" introduces the band's emotional side, as lead singer, Ben Roter, sings about the tragic loss of his birth father. The track proved to be a crowd favorite on tour as well. It notably arrived in the wake of single "Blue Copper" and their debut album Into The Rift.

The LP, which features eleven electric and cathartic tracks, introduced and solidified Quarters of Change as a standout quartet going beyond the typical conventions and traditional boundaries of genre to take the rock scene by storm. The group has already seen an exponential rise in all areas, including a 350% increase in streaming consumption year-to-date. Shoutouts from celebrity fans such as Joe Jonas, Fred Durst, and Lewis Capaldi have also helped catapult the group into the limelight.﻿

From standalone singles such as "T Love" and "Dead" to newer songs such as "Ms. Dramatic," the versatile debut body of work is as tempestuous as it is melodic. "Dead" meshes an upbeat chorus with the group's quintessential shredding guitar while "Sex" is a groovy display of emotional lyrics.

"Sex" is praised by Billboard as a "slow-burning, psychedelic track [that] highlights the depths of the group's range as musicians." The product is a debut LP that successfully encapsulates the contrived chaos that is Quarters of Change.

Deluxe Tour 2023

2/22 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

2/23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

2/24 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

2/25 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

2/27 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

2/28 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

3/2 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

3/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

3/5 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

3/6 - Portland, OR - Holocene

3/8 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Brick & Mortar

3/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

3/10 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

3/11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues - Voodoo Room

3/13 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

3/15-17 - Austin, TX - SXSW

3/20 - Nashville, TN - The End

3/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Purgatory

Quarters of Change refresh and reinvigorate alternative rock with focused songcraft, fascinating instrumentation, and fiery hooks. As the story goes, these four New York natives-Ben Acker [guitar, bass, synths], Attila Anrather [drums], Jasper Harris [guitars, bass, synths], and Ben Roter [vocals, guitar]-cut their teeth together in marathon jam sessions throughout high school.

Decamping to their school's "recording studio" aka basement, the boys recorded what would become the independent Cyclone Trips EP [2018] and its follow-up Hey EP [2020]. Occupying coveted real estate on playlists such as Spotify's "Fresh Finds," they caught the attention of 300 Entertainment and signed to the label, promptly dropping out of college.

The musicians maintained their momentum with the Innocent EP [2021] and New Hour EP [2021] before "Kiwi" popped off with 4 million-plus Spotify streams in 2022. Speaking to their appeal and indefinable je ne sais quoi, the band managed to captivate everyone from Joe Jonas and Lewis Capaldi to Fred Durst in addition to inciting the applause of Billboard and more.

Along the way, Quarters of Change wrote their full-length debut, Into The Rift [300 Elektra Entertainment], face-to-face together. Harris served as Executive Producer, while the group also joined forces with producers Tom Lord-Alge and Mikey Freedom Hart [Bleachers] to round out the final body work. Now, Into The Rift projects their vision in widescreen and paves the way for more music and touring to come in 2023 and beyond.