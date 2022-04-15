Quarterhead & Camylio Link Up to Drop New Sonic Offering 'Is It Love'

Revered DJ/production duo Quarterhead are back this year with yet another enthralling original production, 'Is It Love'.

This time around, they've linked up with Camylio who provides a melodious vocal to the energetic endeavor. The new track follows up Quarterhead, Cheat Codes, and KIDDO's 'Lucky', in addition to Camylio's single 'i tried' from earlier last month. Out now via Universal Music Germany, 'Is It Love' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The four-on-the-floor tune is replete with consistently pulsating bass, a propelling ambiance, and a high octane flair that's maintained with ease from start-to-finish. Throughout its entirety, it also features Camylio's textured vocal, which captivates the listener with each passing second. Rolling basslines and an infectious energy are paired alongside emotionally-charged lyricism, in turn creating a feelgood, club-ready anthem that also pulls at the heartstrings of the listener.

Placing a central focus on love and its intricacies, the track delves into the universal concept heavily, and serves as a prime accompaniment to Quarterhead's lively signature production sensibilities. A quintessential dance-pop crossover opus, it serves as a stellar new addition to the Universal Music Germany imprint and to both artist's flourishing back-catalogs.

Quarterhead is a multiple gold and platinum awarded DJ/writer/producer duo consisting of multi instrumentalists Josh Tapen and Janik Riegert from Germany. Their works include songs and productions with Cheat Codes, Ofenbach, Robin Schulz, ATB, HUGEL, Felix Jaehn, Ella Henderson, Lum!x, Alle Farben, KIDDO, Juan Magan, ILIRA, Benjamin Ingrosso, and many more.

After producing and singing on Lum!x's international hit 'The Passenger' (which now sits at over 100 million streams on all platforms) in early 2020, the duo has been currently riding the wave of their own massive worldwide hit 'Head Shoulders Knees & Toes'. Since its release, it has accumulated over 500 million streams on all platforms, multiple platinum and gold awards in most European countries, a Spotify Global #50, a Shazam global top 30 ranking, and a #8 spot on the European radio charts. With over 52 weeks inside the German Top 50 radio charts HSKT now ranks it as one of the top radio songs of the early '20s. The duo is also involved in Ofenbach's follow-up single 'Hurricane' together with Ella Henderson, which now sits at over 100 million streams across all platforms plus multiple radio top 10s all across Europe.

Their current lean towards a more credible house sound brings forth their songs 'Love So Sweet', 'Eyes On You' with DJ Superstar HUGEL, and 'Juice', all of which were released via iconic club labels such as Defected Records or CR2.

Clad in a classic black shirt against a dark backdrop, Camylio leans into his microphone, presses down on the ivory of his keyboard, and sings with enough passion and power to stir the world to its feet. It's a scene meant for a stadium, but he's in his bedroom framed by a smartphone camera yet beamed out to an audience of millions on social media.

Throughout 2021, he performed like this at a dizzying pace and quietly emerged as a phenomenon renowned for a Richter Scale-registering voice. For his 16th birthday, his parents allowed him to choose either "a car or a laptop." Thankfully, he chose the latter, spending countless hours pouring over song credits and learning how to produce via YouTube and Twitch. During November 2020, he launched his TikTok with one video daily.

He filled an Amazon shopping cart with a $200 backdrop, ten black hoodies, ten black long-sleeve shirts, and five black short-sleeve shirts in order to maintain a consistent aesthetic. His cover of 'Dusk Till Dawn' by Sia and ZAYN exploded with 7 million-plus views. Eventually, he broke the internet as his take on SLANDER's 'Love Is Gone' feat. Dylan Matthew generated north of 50 million views in under ten days. He caught the attention of Republic Records and signed to the label. After shaking the internet, the 20-year-old New York singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer properly introduced himself with a series of singles and his debut EP 'all the songs i used to love' last year.

