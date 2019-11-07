Quantic Releases Second Remix from Upcoming 'Atlantic Modulations' EP

Quantic, aka Will Holland, has released a second remix from his upcoming Atlantic Modulations EP today, "Orquídea ft. Sly5thAve (Sampology Remix)", prior to the record dropping November 22 on Tru Thoughts. Atlantic Modulations presents four innovative reworkings of tracks taken from Quantic's critically acclaimed album Atlantic Oscillations. Showcasing Holland's artistry and rare ability to intertwine the electronic with the orchestral, Atlantic Modulations takes the original release on a journey through reshuffled house, electronica and jazz.



Bringing the EP to a close with his reworking of the joyous "Orquídea ft. Sly5thAve", Brisbane-based producer, DJ, and Worldwide FM resident Sampology, fuels his remix with celebration, a delicate touch of tropical-disco and dub-variants, slowing down the brass horns and distorting the bedrock of the track. As he explains, "the direction was to construct a track that reflects what I search out for my own record bag. I maintained the beautifully recorded instrumentation, sped it up a little and redid the drums and bass to add some more weight for sound systems."



Having recently relocated to Brooklyn, built his new recording studio 'Selva' and taken up a bi-monthly residency at New York club space 'Good Room', the essence of the New York club scene continues to radiate throughout this release; particularly inspiring his "You Used To Love Me ft. Denitia (Selva Remix)". The recordings, journeys and projects along the way have all played a role in the creation of Atlantic Oscillations.



"This record feels like it grew naturally as I grew to know New York", Holland muses "I had started the record with electronic sketches in Ableton but soon found that with my new studio setup I was able to record everything with live musicians. I think that the Quantic sound has always been around making electronic music more natural sounding and including live sounds that make you almost forget its electronic in nature, until something hits you in the face."



World-renowned British producer Quantic will tour Europe on his 'Atlantic Oscillations Live Tour' later this year, presenting his most cohesive and intricate album to date. Bringing together new players and concepts with a dance orientated sound that has enchanted fans and tastemakers across the world for nearly two decades, it will be a live show not to be missed.



Live Band Tour Dates:



11/20 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/21 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Mon

11/22 - Granada, ES @ Mestizao

11/24 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/26 - Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

11/27 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

11/28 - Newcastle, UK @ Wylam Brewery

11/29 - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

11/30 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

12/03 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

12/04 - Köln, DE @ Club Banhof Ehrenfeld

12/05 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

12/06 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)





Related Articles View More Music Stories