QUADIO's Black History Month Club Builds Partnership with The Aux

Innovative college creative network and streaming platform QUADIO has announced their 'BLACK HISTORY MONTH CLUB' - a series of events to celebrate the month by highlighting the contributions of Black artists and music professionals to global music culture in partnership with The Aux. With programming on every Wednesday of the month, attendees will be able to grow their network and gain actionable knowledge and skills from established Black artists and industry pros with experience breaking Black talent.

QUADIO's Chief Growth Officer, Miranda Martell, shares, "We are thrilled to be partnering with The Aux for Black History Month Club! From the moment we were introduced, the strong synergy between our two brand missions - to champion emerging talent - made the decision to collaborate on programming an easy one. We're all so humbled to be joined by incredible guest speakers for our BHMC events this month, and excited to create space to celebrate and support the next generation of Black creatives."

Co-Founder and CEO of The Aux, Yacine Niang, adds, "This Black History Month, the AUX is working closely with Quadio to produce a series of events meant to highlight Black creative's contributions to contemporary music culture. As a Black owned and operated media organization, this work is critical to who we are. These digital events give our shared communities a space to learn, network, and connect across identity and experience. It's been a fantastic first week so far, and we cannot wait for the following events."

Black History Month Club kicked things off on Wednesday, February 3rd with their Networking Night where participants had a chance to network with fellow creatives as well as more established industry pros including Maya Blake (Executive Assistant, Marketing & Repertoire & Managing Director of Fieldhouse - BMG), Jada Nycole Ellise (Singer, Songwriter, & Producer), Megan Taylor Jordan (CEO of The Village Music Group), Abir Hossain (VP, Quadio Records), and Where's Nasty (DJ, Founder of Stay Silent).