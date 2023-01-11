Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Puscifer Set March Release Date for 'Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired'

Puscifer Set March Release Date for 'Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired'

Tickets for all headlining shows (Europe and U.S.) are on on-sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 am local time.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Puscifer continue their series of album-by-album remix collections, releasing Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired on March 31 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Pre-order here.

A video for "A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round)," shot and edited by Maynard James Keenan, was released this morning. The clip echoes the song's sentiment, with the heart-wrenching track offered as a memoriam to Keenan's beloved, and well known dog, MiHo.

He says: "On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her 2 year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can't be kept bottled up.

As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed. Performance Credits- @PUSCIFER - V is for V*****, Don't Shoot the Messenger EP, V is for V***** remixes, C is for...EP, Conditions of My Parole, All Re-Mixed Up, Donkey Punch the Night EP, Money $hot, Money $hot Your Re-Load, Existential Reckoning, Existential Reckoning Re-Wired. @APERFECTCIRCLE - "By & Down" single, Eat the Elephant. @TOOLMUSIC - 10,000 Days, Fear Inoculum."

Round explains her approach to re-working the song: "Maynard's vocal for this song is synonymously a sorrowful hymn and a siren of celebration. I wanted the main vocal and the bass and drums to be anchors in a sea of jubilant chaos. A kind of controlled cacophony of celebratory joy. Familiar, but a bit unnerving.

The horns and saxes at the end are all moving together but somehow so loose, dispersing off into foam and then coming back together into one harmonious wave and then breaking off again, cascading. I feel excited when it's over and like I want to get back on the ride. Birds, a charm of finches bookend the song. You can feel their energy. And within, there's Maynard's lone whistle, mimicking them. The one who keeps them alive and in turn draws his own life force. The synergy of composure and chaos in a dance reverence."

The band has simultaneously announced their first European tour in seven years, with performances slated for Hellfest, Nos Alive and Mad Cool festivals, as well as a round of headlining performances. A brief U.S. trek precedes the European outing. Tickets for all headlining shows (Europe and U.S.) are on on-sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 am local time. Night Club opens on all headlining dates. Ticketing links can be found here.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired offers a track-for-track re-imagining of the 12 songs from Existential Reckoning. Puscifer band members Mitchell and Round, along with current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) and Gunnar Olsen reinterpret tracks from the prophetic, electro-laced record.

The Academy Award-winning team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross tackle "Apocalyptical" (Reznor has a co-writing credit with Maynard James Keenan and Mitchell on Puscifer's 2009 song, "Potions"), Phantogram revamp "Postulous," Drummer Sarah Jones and Bring Me The Horizon's Jordan Fish tackle ""Theorem," Queens of The Stone Age (and sometimes A Perfect Circle/Failure) guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen partners with his Gone is Gone bandmate, Tony Hajjar for "Grey Area," while Tool's Justin Chancellor and The Crystal Method's Scott Kirkland join forces for "UPGrade."

Additional contributors include Juliette Commagere, who first appeared on Puscifer's 2011 album Conditions of My Parole, keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails), and BBC 1's Daniel P. Carter.

Puscifer tour dates:

May 18 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

May 23 Asheville, NC Harrah's Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 27 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival

May 28 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

May 30 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Main Theater

June 1 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Baltimore

June 2 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Casino

June 3 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

June 10 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre

June 12 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

June 13 Manchester UK Manchester Academy

June 15 London, UK TBA

June 17 Clisson, France Hellfest

June 20 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

June 21 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

June 26 Hamburg, Germany Docks

June 27 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

June 28 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

June 30 Belfort, France Eurockeennes Festival

July 1 Tilburg, Netherlands 013 Poppodium Tilburg

July 2 Werchter, Belgium Rock Werchter

July 4 Barcelona, Spain Club Razzmatazz

July 6 Lisbon, Portugal Nos Alive Festival

July 7 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival



DOPE Unveil New Track Misery Featuring Drama Club Photo
DOPE Unveil New Track 'Misery' Featuring Drama Club
The music video - directed by Edsel Dope and Co-Directed by Matt Zane  - features the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing stunts from their macabre sideshow. The circus has gained renown around the globe for their death-defying stunts and visual oddities. “Misery” is available via all streaming services and watch the visually captivating video.
Rising Artist Ber Debuts New Song Your Internet Sucks Photo
Rising Artist Ber Debuts New Song 'Your Internet Sucks'
“Your Internet Sucks” is the latest track to be revealed from her upcoming EP, Halfway. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. Fans can pre-save Halfway now! Watch the lyric video for the new single now!
Liturgy Shares New Single Angel of Sovereignty Photo
Liturgy Shares New Single 'Angel of Sovereignty'
The piece showcases Liturgy's boundless ambition towards transcendence through rich compositions untethered by traditional rock constructs. Comprised almost entirely of a children's choir, the track is unmistakably the work Liturgy, building tension through an evolving round whose chords grow more dense and textured.
Shana Cleveland Announces New Album & Shares Faces in the Firelight Photo
Shana Cleveland Announces New Album & Shares 'Faces in the Firelight'
Shana Cleveland (La Luz) has announced the forthcoming release of a new solo album, Manzanita. She shared the first peak of the LP via the orchestral pop single “Faces in the Firelight.' The song is addressed to both her son (written while he was in utero) and her life partner Will Sprott (Shannon and the Clams).

From This Author - Michael Major


CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'
January 11, 2023

Throughout 2022, CVC were busy on the road, garnering a new and highly devoted fan base due to their incredible and celebratory live show, with The Arts Desk calling them “the best live act I saw last year (of a list which includes Paul McCartney, The Prodigy & Wet Leg)”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
FOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVIIFOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVII
January 11, 2023

FOX Sports Films will premiere the long-anticipated sports documentary THE PERFECT 10. In partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, the FOX Sports produced film is narrated by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher (“Thief”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).
CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+
January 11, 2023

In the wake of surfing’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “Chasing Waves” features the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind. Watch the video trailer now!
Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'
January 11, 2023

Sam Smith shared “Gimme”– a clubby, dancehall-infused lover’s call featuring breakout Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and Colombian/Canadian R&B-pop maverick Jessie Reyez. The song, which received its first UK play on BBC Radio 1 as the Hottest Record In The World earlier today, comes on the heels of Sam’s chart-topping global smash “Unholy.”
ABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR EpisodeABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR Episode
January 11, 2023

ABC has ordered an embedded pilot episode of “The Good Doctor” called “The Good Lawyer,” from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Kennedy McMann (“Nancy Drew”) is set to guest star as Joni DeGroot. Emmy® Award-winning Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”) is set to guest star as Janet Stewart.
share