Puscifer Set March Release Date for 'Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired'

Puscifer continue their series of album-by-album remix collections, releasing Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired on March 31 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Pre-order here.

A video for "A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round)," shot and edited by Maynard James Keenan, was released this morning. The clip echoes the song's sentiment, with the heart-wrenching track offered as a memoriam to Keenan's beloved, and well known dog, MiHo.

He says: "On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her 2 year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can't be kept bottled up.

As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed. Performance Credits- @PUSCIFER - V is for V*****, Don't Shoot the Messenger EP, V is for V***** remixes, C is for...EP, Conditions of My Parole, All Re-Mixed Up, Donkey Punch the Night EP, Money $hot, Money $hot Your Re-Load, Existential Reckoning, Existential Reckoning Re-Wired. @APERFECTCIRCLE - "By & Down" single, Eat the Elephant. @TOOLMUSIC - 10,000 Days, Fear Inoculum."

Round explains her approach to re-working the song: "Maynard's vocal for this song is synonymously a sorrowful hymn and a siren of celebration. I wanted the main vocal and the bass and drums to be anchors in a sea of jubilant chaos. A kind of controlled cacophony of celebratory joy. Familiar, but a bit unnerving.

The horns and saxes at the end are all moving together but somehow so loose, dispersing off into foam and then coming back together into one harmonious wave and then breaking off again, cascading. I feel excited when it's over and like I want to get back on the ride. Birds, a charm of finches bookend the song. You can feel their energy. And within, there's Maynard's lone whistle, mimicking them. The one who keeps them alive and in turn draws his own life force. The synergy of composure and chaos in a dance reverence."

The band has simultaneously announced their first European tour in seven years, with performances slated for Hellfest, Nos Alive and Mad Cool festivals, as well as a round of headlining performances. A brief U.S. trek precedes the European outing. Tickets for all headlining shows (Europe and U.S.) are on on-sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 am local time. Night Club opens on all headlining dates. Ticketing links can be found here.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired offers a track-for-track re-imagining of the 12 songs from Existential Reckoning. Puscifer band members Mitchell and Round, along with current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) and Gunnar Olsen reinterpret tracks from the prophetic, electro-laced record.

The Academy Award-winning team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross tackle "Apocalyptical" (Reznor has a co-writing credit with Maynard James Keenan and Mitchell on Puscifer's 2009 song, "Potions"), Phantogram revamp "Postulous," Drummer Sarah Jones and Bring Me The Horizon's Jordan Fish tackle ""Theorem," Queens of The Stone Age (and sometimes A Perfect Circle/Failure) guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen partners with his Gone is Gone bandmate, Tony Hajjar for "Grey Area," while Tool's Justin Chancellor and The Crystal Method's Scott Kirkland join forces for "UPGrade."

Additional contributors include Juliette Commagere, who first appeared on Puscifer's 2011 album Conditions of My Parole, keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails), and BBC 1's Daniel P. Carter.

Puscifer tour dates:

May 18 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

May 23 Asheville, NC Harrah's Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 27 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival

May 28 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

May 30 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Main Theater

June 1 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Baltimore

June 2 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Casino

June 3 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

June 10 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre

June 12 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

June 13 Manchester UK Manchester Academy

June 15 London, UK TBA

June 17 Clisson, France Hellfest

June 20 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

June 21 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

June 26 Hamburg, Germany Docks

June 27 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

June 28 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

June 30 Belfort, France Eurockeennes Festival

July 1 Tilburg, Netherlands 013 Poppodium Tilburg

July 2 Werchter, Belgium Rock Werchter

July 4 Barcelona, Spain Club Razzmatazz

July 6 Lisbon, Portugal Nos Alive Festival

July 7 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival