Puscifer Create 50 Signed, Unique Limited-Edition Vinyl Variants for Each Individual Show on Upcoming Tour

Puscifer also recently announced the Oct. 28 arrival of two-limited engagement streaming events: "V is for Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring music from the V is for... era" and "Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring Conditions of My Parole." The films mark the final two entries in the band's album-by-album concert film experiences and will be available for viewing through the morning of Nov. 1. Tickets, vinyl album companions and exclusive merch is available now via Puscifertv.com. Born somewhere in the Arizona desert, Puscifer is an electro-rock band, multimedia experience, traveling circus, and alien abduction survivors. The group's catalog consists of four full-length studio albums: V is for ...[2007], Conditions of My Parole [2011], Money $hot [2015], and Existential Reckoning [2020] - in addition to a series of EPs and remixes. Beyond the core trio of Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round, the group's ever-evolving ecosystem encompasses Greg Edwards, Gunnar Olsen, Juliette Commagere as well as a cast of characters such as Billy D and his wife Hildy Berger, Major Douche, Special Agent Dick Merkin, and many more. Meanwhile, the moniker's origins can be traced to a 1995 episode of the HBO classic Mr. Show where Keenan first used the name "Puscifer." In addition to tallying tens of millions of streams and views, they've piqued the curiosity of the press. Entertainment Weekly christened them, "Exceptionally groovy," and Revolver fittingly described them as "indescribable." Renowned for an immersive live show, the group's performances blur the lines between concert and theater, traversing the dusty American Southwest with Billy D and Hildy or the sweaty squared circle with Luchadores. They've brought their unique live experience to life everywhere from Coachella to Bonnaroo. On their 2020 debut for Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG entitled 'Existential Reckoning,' Puscifer track Billy D back to the desert and, just maybe, uncover the truth about aliens once and for all. Photo credit: Travis Shinn