Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'

Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'

yuniVERSE releases “l8 nite txts,” her third collaboration with Roddick.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Alt-pop singer/songwriter yuniVERSE is a musical world builder. Through close collaborations with Purity Ring's Corin Roddick, the Indonesian-Australian artist has crafted an atmospheric, emo and rap-inspired pop sound that evokes images of a computerized landscape.

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted - a creative approach from an artist more than ready to spotlight her out-of-the-box brand of pop music.

Listeners got their first taste of the yuniVERSE experience with two Corin Roddick-produced singles: the ethereal, hip-hop-infused "F*ck How I Feel" and its sped-up reprise "wasted," which translates the swirling psychedelia of the original into an infectiously synthetic listening odyssey.

Now, yuniVERSE releases "l8 nite txts," her third collaboration with Roddick and a showcase of the two artists' tight creative symmetry. Replete with yearning melodies and hard-hitting drill beats, "l8 nite txts" is about staying too long in a toxic relationship and persevering through the pain - a narrative told through immersive, harrowing electronic production and poignant, bittersweet lyrics.

"l8 nite texts" kicks off with galactic synth pads and forlorn piano melodies before yuniVERSE comes in with her characteristically wispy, effect-laden vocal delivery. The track then builds with robotic synth progressions and ghostly backing vocal layers before bringing in its trunk-rattling drill beat, a drop that delivers an overwhelming emotional catharsis appropriate for the song's thematic content.

"You're smiling through your lies again/you're telling me she's just a friend," yuniVERSE sings at the beginning of "l8 nite texts," a simple but remarkably effective refrain that expresses the artist's heartache. Later in the song, she sings, "Can't keep up with your late night texts/I'm not ready to call you my ex/you deserve nothing less" - completing a narrative arc that shows yuniVERSE's transition from grief and insecurity to a process of self-discovery and healing.

"l8 nite txts" is emblematic of yuniVERSE's emerging, astonishing artistry: she cuts through a futuristic, artificial presentation with biting, relatable storytelling - a stark, disparate juxtaposition that accurately reflects life and romance in the digital age. She will only continue to build that world further as she carves a space for herself in the contemporary pop landscape.

Listen to the new single here:



lovelytheband Announce Third Full Length Album if were being honest Photo
lovelytheband Announce Third Full Length Album 'if we're being honest'
The album follows the band’s latest single, “sail away,” which currently boasts over 20M streams globally and a remix from multi-platinum producer & acclaimed DJ, R3HAB. The track is currently #7 on the US Alternative radio chart, #14 on Canadian Alternative Rock radio and peaked at #22 on Spotify’s Global Rock streaming chart. 
John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain Announce SHAKTI U.S. Tour Photo
John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain Announce SHAKTI U.S. Tour
Following word of the Summer 2023 release of This Moment – their first new studio album in 46 years – revolutionary world music ensemble Shakti will continue to discover and explore the musical common ground bridging East and West on an extensive U.S. tour, beginning August 17 in Boston, current itinerary below with more dates TBA.
Talking Heads Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Announce Additional Tour Dates Photo
Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Announce Additional Tour Dates
After wrapping the first leg of the tour in New Haven, CT on March 11th, the tour will resume with appearances at the Golden Road Music Festival, Mill Valley Music Festival, and Riverbend Music Festival in May, as well as a run of performances with Cool Cool Cool, featuring former members of Turkuaz.
Covet Announce Carthasis Tour Dates Photo
Covet Announce 'Carthasis' Tour Dates
Covet, the Bay Area trio featuring guitar player Yvette Young (guitar/vocals), Brandon Dove (bass) and Jessica Burdeaux (drums), have announced a Spring tour, dubbed the “Catharsis Tour.” The dates come as the band has hinted at a new album, with details to be announced soon.

From This Author - Michael Major


Covet Announce 'Carthasis' Tour DatesCovet Announce 'Carthasis' Tour Dates
January 31, 2023

Covet, the Bay Area trio featuring guitar player Yvette Young (guitar/vocals), Brandon Dove (bass) and Jessica Burdeaux (drums), have announced a Spring tour, dubbed the “Catharsis Tour.” The dates come as the band has hinted at a new album, with details to be announced soon.
Goose Add Additional Summer Tour DatesGoose Add Additional Summer Tour Dates
January 31, 2023

Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has added additional headline dates to their summer schedule, including a show at Columbus, OH’s KEMBA Live! On June 23, followed by a special Independence Day two-night stand at Asbury Park, NJ’s Stone Pony Summer Stage (July 3-4), and a visit to Saratoga Springs, NY.
WOW Presents Plus Announces DRAG RACE SVERIGE JudgesWOW Presents Plus Announces DRAG RACE SVERIGE Judges
January 31, 2023

The highly anticipated first season of “Drag Race Sverige”, coming to WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, announced the judges joining the fabulous host Robert Fux, are stand-up comedian and radio and television host Farao Groth and Swedish-Nigerian singer and actress Kayo.
Tori Amos Announces Summer US Tour DatesTori Amos Announces Summer US Tour Dates
January 31, 2023

Tori Amos announced a US tour this summer to continue celebration of her highly acclaimed 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean. Following a sold-out World Tour throughout 2022, Tori will once again be performing with long-time collaborator bassist Jon Evans and renowned UK drummer Ash Soan, with special guest support to be announced.
Kerry Washington to Release First MemoirKerry Washington to Release First Memoir
January 31, 2023

Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company, announced the planned publication of THICKER THAN WATER by Kerry Washington, celebrated actor, director, producer, and activist. Washington will give readers a look into her public and private worlds—as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman.
share