Public Practice Reschedule Tour Dates & Push Back Vinyl Release

Today NYC's Public Practice announce that the physical release of their debut album Gentle Grip on Wharf Cat will move to June 26. The digital release will remain on May 15, the original date. Via a post on their Instagram the band explain the decision: "After a lot of discussion, we've decided to keep the digital release of Gentle Grip to its original date of May 15 but to move the physical to June 26. We are too excited to share what we've created and can't hold on to it any longer, plus it feels right to be sharing art with one another during these strange times. Simultaneously we want to support indie stores (which hopefully will be back in business by June!) and help warehouses and delivery services focus on essential items during this period, hence pushing the physical release back to June. The record will remain available to pre-order, and all past pre-orders will be honored as of this new release date!"

In addition, their dates supporting Parquet Courts have moved to July 13 (Jersey City) and July 14 (Philadelphia). Their planned UK May headline tour has now been moved to September - all dates are listed below.

The band have to date shared the singles "Compromised" (video below) and "Disposable." If you're in need of an exercise regime during lockdown, Alice Bag of 1970s group The Bags - used "Bad Girls" from Public Practice's debut EP as the music for her workout.

Brooklyn-based Public Practice revive the spirit of late '70s New York with their intoxicating brand of no wave-tinged dark disco. The band (who Paste recently named as "one of the 15 New York City bands you need to know right now"), came in hot with their punchy balance of punk, funk, and pop on the critically acclaimed Distance is a Mirror EP in 2018.

Gentle Grip track list:

1. Moon

2. Cities

3. Disposable

4. Each Other

5. Underneath

6. See You When I Want To

7. My Head

8. Compromised

9. Understanding

10. Leave Me Alone

11. How I Like It

12. Hesitation

Public Practice tour dates

July 13 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall (supporting Parquet Courts)

July 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall (supporting Parquet Courts)

Sept 21 - Birmingham, UK - Hare And Hounds

Sept 22 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

Sept 23 - Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers

Sept 24 - London, UK - Electrowerkz

Sept 26 - Glasgow, UK - Poetry Club

Sept 27 - Edinburgh, UK - TBA

Sept 28 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)

Sept 29 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Photo by Okay Ogut





