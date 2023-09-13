Psymon Spine Announce October Tour

Tickets are on-sale September 15th.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Psymon Spine Announce October Tour

Psymon Spine are excited to announce an October 2023 tour. The dates kick off on October 13 in Madison, WI and conclude with a hometown show in Brooklyn, NY on October 26. Tickets are on-sale September 15th and available HERE.  All Shows are listed below. 

The band will be playing fan favorites, previewing new songs, and also performing tracks off their 2021 album Charismatic Megafauna.  That LP explored complicated feelings and catharsis through a singular approach to left-of-center indie, electronic and dance sounds and received acclaim from the likes of  Paste, FLOOD, Brooklyn Vegan, Under The Radar, Atwood, and more, as well as notable airplay from KEXP, KCRW and the BBC.

Psymon Spine is Noah Prebish, Peter Spears, and Brother Michael. The band’s origins date back to Prebish and Spears meeting in college and finding common ground in their artistic aims: “We wanted to make something that was experimental, but also accessible and satisfying,” Prebish states, citing influences like Talking Heads and Os Mutantes along with the rush of the NYC dance scene. Eventually, Brother Michael joined Psymon Spine, as the trio hashed out the demos for what would become their debut, 2017’s You Are Coming to My Birthday. 

Along the way Psymon Spine became a figure in the Brooklyn dance scene through throwing the immersive art and dance parties of the Secret Friend series. Meanwhile, Prebish’s work in dream-pop band Barrie—who broke out in 2019 with the excellent debut Happy to Be Here following a string of buzz-making singles—led him to meet singer and multi-instrumentalist Sabine Holler, who eventually joined Psymon Spine’s ranks after they both parted ways with the rest of Barrie.

Their latest LP Charismatic Megafauna finds Psymon Spine embracing and exploring left-field electronic sounds ranging from disco’s high-energy rhythmic breakdowns to the upward build of early techno and motorik’s indelibly incessant pulse. The band put their own loopy and addictive stamp on the sounds of the past throughout, with surprises at every turn and the type of lush synth work that could only come from such brilliant students of dance music.

Thematically, Charismatic Megafauna—which takes its title from a biological term passed down from Prebish’s biology professor father—reflects on the changes the members of Psymon Spine have experienced in their lives over the past several years. “There’s a lot of recovery on this album,” Prebish explains. “It’s music about catharsis and being together. We’ve all had a crazy few years, and for all of us this band is a safe haven—a community, and a way to create something about what we were experiencing.” 

Pymon Spine grew up in the ‘00s and ‘10s with a deep appreciation for the art of "the remix," and after the release of Charismatic Megafauna, the group found themselves craving longer and more dance-floor friendly versions of their songs to play at their recurring party Secret Friend. That desire led to last year’s Charismatic Mutations which runs the gambit from slow-burner headphone journeys, to mid-tempo sunset-and-white-suit head nodders, to 3am deranged apocalyptic club heaters.

Reflecting optimism and emotional catharsis, both Charismatic Megafauna and Charismatic Mutations are heady trips through left-field pop, packing an emotional wallop.

Psymon Spine tour dates

10/13 - Madison, WI @ UW Madison

10/14 - Northfield, MI @ Carleton College - The Cave (private event)

10/15 - Galesburg, IL @ Knox College

10/16 - Chicago, IL @ Color Club

10/21 - Memphis, TN @ Wiseacre Festival

10/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

Photo by Nicole “Neptune” Miller




