Psychic Ills and Moon Duo Announce 'Live at Levitation Albums'

The album will see their release in stores on September 30th.

Aug. 24, 2022  

The Reverberation Appreciation Society is pleased to announce the next two entries in the Live at LEVITATION series, with Psychic Ills and Moon Duo. Each album is available for pre-order today and will see its release in stores on September 30th.

The 5th LP features New York neo-psych legends Psychic Ills' spellbinding appearance in 2012, capturing the band's desert-bleached psychedelia live in Ill's dual masterminds' - Tres Warren and Elizabeth Hart - home state of Texas.

"The first thing that grabbed me when I listened to our 2012 performance at Austin Psych Fest is Tres declaring at the start of the recording 'It's good to be back in Texas' because that simple sentiment captured everything we felt in that moment-the nostalgia and privilege of coming back to our home state for such an iconic festival." comments Hart.

In March of 2020, the music world mourned the loss of Psychic Ills founder, frontman, and songwriter Tres Warren. At the time of his death, Warren was overflowing with creativity, actively writing new songs, and excited about the next phase of the band. Hart remains the gatekeeper of the Psychic Ills archive, and worked alongside Ivan Diaz Mathe (Ills long-standing sound engineer) to fine tune these recordings, honing in on the Ills' unique live sound before it was then mastered for optimal vinyl playback.

The Reverberation Appreciation Society is honored to share this live recording and forever showcase the powerful psychedelic rock experience that was, and will always be, Psychic Ills.

The 6th live album documents two Moon Duo performances, in 2012 (Side A) and 2014 (Side B), as they rose to prominence as one of the defining creative forces of the psych rock scene. Sanae Yamada's signature cosmic synth boogie and mind melting guitar work from Ripley Johnson is on full display.

Side A showcases the band in its original incarnation, at Austin Psych Fest 2012, the band rose as a powerful two piece filling a sonic space with a pulsating and driving wall of sound. Side B shows the bands 2014 return and growth, now as a trio joined by John Jeffrey, live drums mixed perfectly with their distorted synth sound creating a propulsion unlike any other and very distinctly Moon Duo. TRAS worked closely with the band to mix and master the album to ensure an authentic listening experience.

Each live album has been mixed and mastered for vinyl, and pressed on the series' hallmark kaleidoscopic record pressings. For full track listings and variants, see below. For more info or to pre-order, go here.

Watch the Psychic Ills music video here:

Watch the Moon Duos music video here:




