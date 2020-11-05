Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Share 'Tally-Ho' Video

Watch the new video below!

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets deliver a set of brilliantly warped visuals to match their latest single, "Tally-Ho". Taken from their forthcoming studio album, SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound, "Tally-Ho" proves a massive and successful return from the West Australian psych heroes.

Watch the video below!

In a year where they've been kept from their usual hectic tour schedule, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have instead been pouring their efforts into the preparation of their next chapter and with the release of "Tally-Ho", the band is reminding fans that they're ready and raring to go.

The video for "Tally-Ho" is another masterful Oliver Jones concoction, part of a music video trilogy the artist will complete in the New Year. It's an intergalactic affair, brought to life with imaginative claymation effects.

Of the video, director / artist Jones explains, "It was super fun to work on another video for the guys. That said I thought Mr Prism was a full on/intense video to produce, however this is on a whole other level. Last time I was given an idea to go on, this time I was given a blank canvas. And me being me I made it even more difficult for myself by having triple the locations/characters/vehicles/shots. You always want to push what you have done before, try new things and do it even bigger and better before and I hope between Brandon and myself we did just that!"

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets' Jack McEwan adds, "If you like Wallace & Gromit, Star Wars and big bulbs of meth then boy we've got a treat for you! This video is the exemplar of Porn Crumpets' existence. The attention to detail is absurd, the whole animation is teeming with extravagant effects, ridiculously well crafted props and sets with highly imaginative character designs. I've always loved music which features those extra intricacies, it lets the listener realise you're aware of what you're crafting and when you're in tune together that's where the fun begins. We're in his world now and he'll take us where he wants. Pretty sure Pixar will be knocking on his door soon (If people still knock on doors). This is the second installment of a trilogy of music videos with Ollie. In my opinion this is the best collaboration we've ever scaled, piss ya pants good."

In just a few years, Perth's prominent experimental quintet Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have quickly amassed a dedicated fanbase spanning genres and generations. 2019 saw sold out shows across North America, UK, Europe and Australia; not to mention spots on Desert Daze and Splendour in the Grass. Shyga! The Sunlight Mound carries on and seeds the band as one today's hardest working acts and artists you need to watch out for. The career-defining record's pulsating charge and expert riffs build and build until its final moments. The creation of SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound, especially off the back of 2019's acclaimed LP And Now For The Whatchamacallit, came together in a different environment for McEwan and the results speak to the band's evolution and McEwan's evolution as a songwriter and musician.

Shyga! The Sunlight Mound is out February 5, 2021 via Marathon Artists. For more info or to pre-order, go here.

Photo Credit: Captura Obscura / Matt Puccinelli

