Psych and Alt Rock Youngsters Bluphoria Announce Co-Headline Fall Tour

EDGEOUT Records artist BLUPHORIA are thrilled to announce their fall co-headline tour alongside singer/songwriter Noah Vonne.

Hot on the heels of the band’s self-titled debut album release on May 5, 2023 via EDGEOUT Records / UMe / UMG, this tour will see them play cities including Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, St. Paul, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Boston and more before concluding on November 19 at Vinyl at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets can be found at http://www.bluphoriaband.com/tour/.

Tour Dates (all with co-headliner Noah Vonne):

Wed. 10/11 - Austin, TX @ Spiderhouse (The Ballroom)

Thu. 10/12 - San Antonio, TX @ Sam's Burger Joint

Sat. 10/14 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada

Sun. 10/15 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

Tue. 10/17 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Thu. 10/19 - West Hollywood, CA @ Peppermint Club

Fri. 10/20 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish)

Sat. 10/21 - Solvang, CA @ Lost Chord Guitars

Sun. 10/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

Mon. 10/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's (The Starlet Room)

Wed. 10/25 - Seattle, WA @ High Dive

Thu. 10/26 - Post Falls, ID @ Cruisers Bar & Grill

Fri. 10/27 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Sat. 10/28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive

Sun. 10/29 - Denver, CO @ The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

Wed. 11/01 - Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

Thu. 11/02 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Fri. 11/03 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sat. 11/04 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (Downstairs)

Sun. 11/05 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Tue. 11/07 - New York, NY @ Knitting Factory New York at Baker Falls

Wed. 11/08 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy

Thu. 11/09 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

Fri. 11/10 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

Sat. 11/11 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Wed. 11/15 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

Thu. 11/16 - Roanoke, VA @ The Spot on Kirk

Sat. 11/18 - Nashville, TN @ The East Room

Sun. 11/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

Bluphoria will be performing album tracks including their newly released single “Columbia” (which AMP Music calls an “atmospheric opus”); “Ain’t Got Me”(which Atwood calls “groovy, drawing and all consuming”); “Walk Through The Fire” (“captivating psychedelic, indie rock influence” - Backward Noise); and “Set Me Up” ( “a cathartic journey” - Melodic Magazine).

Working with GRAMMY® award-winning producer Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, Mt. Joy, The 1975) at both the famous East Iris Studios in Berry Hill section of Nashville and his personal studio, lead vocalist and guitarist Reign LaFreniere says the album “really came to life because of the help [they] got from Needham.”

Adding, “Most of the songs we wrote in the last three years were written during the pandemic, so a lot of the songs on this album kind of reflect that feeling as well. We wanted to make a project where the whole crux of it was to capture a peaceful melancholy. Most of our songs are upbeat and driven by major chords but at the same time the lyrics tell a sadder story which was very reflective of our experiences during covid - trying to make the best out of a bad situation. Sonically, this album is a much more mature version of our previous projects.”

Needham adds, “[Bluphoria is] a great young band with instinctive pop sensibilities combined with a cool edginess and rawness.”

Photo by: Jena Yannone

