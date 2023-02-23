Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Prominence Releases New Single 'Pablo Picasso'

Feb. 23, 2023  

Artist Prominence released his love month single 'Pablo Picasso'. This project is a peek into Prominence's heart. 'The game don't want me to leave So I had to switch the disk I put the mic in front of these bars I'm tryna make a hit"

Prominence continues to create music that will transcend lifetimes to come. In this record Prominece can be heard relating a woman's body to a peice of art and his relationship to the canvas. The Lawrenceville, GA native Ryan Stephens came up in a musical household where he was introduced to iconic artists through his dad.

As he immersed himself in songs from Biggie, Tupac, Charlie Wilson, and Bee Gees, among others, his passion for the art form inspired his own path into the industry. Under the alias, Prominence, a telling name of his cadence and attitude, his talent as a creative, songwriter, and artist caught the attention of audiences.

He has since continued to earn even greater praise for recent singles like "Worth It" and "Street Sermon" that placed his storytelling and lyricism at expert heights. Prominence's style is a blend of emotion and originality that takes form across multiple genres, which gives him the ability to create music with any vibe for various audiences.

After spending years writing music and making videos, he began voicing his words through rapping and has not stopped since that time. Ryan loves writing and expressing himself through words, he is currently finishing his first book and is attending college studying Creative Writing.

He released his first catalog of 11 Single Album songs in 2022 on all music platforms. His Single, "Sin" is on the soundtrack for the film, "Dying to Learn" which is being used to advocate for the ending of school shootings. Ryan is a voice for his generation and has no plans on slowing down.

He believes his tribe is ready for his style, flow and voice and is excited to share his authentic self through his writing and music. Listeners will have plenty to move to and something to think about as they listen. He has managed to maintain school and artistry and hopes to blend them together as he starts his career as a college athlete.

Listen to the new single here:

