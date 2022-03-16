Pro Material Release New Single 'Second Helpings'

Independent rap duo PRO MATERIAL releases their latest single and video entitled "Second Helpings" which demonstrates the relentless grind of lyricists whose inspiration comes from a positive transfer of energy. Gilz and Banks engage in a cyclical lyrical process to display their creative genius.

Recorded at Suite 16 Studios in Tampa with their engineer MixedbyVic, PRO MATERIAL delivered a "no hook" track. Instead the duo viciously traded punches on the Buckroll-produced track, painting a picture that their backs were against the wall and they were continuously fighting to make a way out of the situation.

Their East Coast sound is apparent on a number of songs including "Second Helpings." Influenced by groups like The Lox, Mobb Deep, Method Man & Redman, Dipset, and legendary rapers like Fabulous, Jay-Z, and Nas, the prolific rappers are determined to proved that they belong on the highest stage.

PRO MATERIAL is set to release another project called V-Mail: Better Late Than Never at the end of March. Additionally, the duo will drop a bunch of visuals for tracks from their most recent projects including "Final Boss Music" a single from the Talent Over Politics 2 project. PRO MATERIAL anticipates performances at a number of different venues too.

"Second Helpings is an opportunity to give rap enthusiasts what they crave. When something is so good you have to get another plate; that's what we hope to deliver."

Pro Material was conceptualized in 2005 when Martin Gilfritz Semelfort and Ty Banks, met in their senior year of high school and bonded over their love for wordplay, melodic rhymes, and hardcore gritty rap. Growing up on the East Coast, Gilz and Banks have an undying passion for raw lyricism and the competitive flow of true hip-hop.

This independent duo's musical style is a blend of East Coast rap with heavy bars, catchy hooks and melodies. While Pro Material loves to adapt to any and every beat they encounter, their subject matter ranges from topics of current events, relationships, the struggle of a work-life balance, and the trials and tribulations of life.

Watch the new music video here: