Pritt & S.A.M Team Up To Traverse The Spectrum Of Emotions In Duo EP 'Take 2'

A collaboration of cultures, a blend of backgrounds and a creative crossover like no other, South London based rising R&B star Pritt has teamed up with North West London rapper & lyrical connoisseur S.A.M for a debut on an entirely new level. Together they present the incredible dual concept EP 'Take 2' with single 'Drowning'.

Both unique and separate artist's in their own right; Pritt champions and channels her Tamil heritage, combining this with her femininity to empower stereotypes of women in urban music, whilst S.A.M includes influences of Afro Caribbean and Western Sounds as well as embracing his Asian heritage, he successfully conveys his message over a repertoire of genres.

Completely co-written, this dream team has carefully curated an EP that traverses a grand spectrum of emotions, diving deep into the many layers experienced when tangled in the grips of a toxic relationship. Each song detailing a relatable narrative from the upbeat dance inducing bops like '365' to both artists voicing the effortless, catchy melodies of 'Trials and Tribulations', down to the slow, honest, cathartic interlude of 'Thinking'. Each tune gives way to the next, pertaining to an ebb and flow of energies, making 'Take 2' a thought provoking, healing and heartstring pulling journey from start to finish.

Having both organically grown and cultivated an extremely supportive fanbase, the two prior singles from the upcoming project, '365' & 'Smoke & Mirrors' have garnered a wave of industry attention thus far having received support from multiple Spotify editorial lists such as New Music Friday, Jasmine, Just Dropped, & Fresh Wave; as well as '365' reaching No. 16 out of 40 on Top Asian 40 charts.

S.A.M explains, "I remember watching this documentary one day and just thinking that the sea can be the most peaceful place to be on a summers day but in a storm can be the most destructive. It just reminded me of a toxic relationship. Sometimes you can try find love in other people yet you still come running back and end up in a repetitive cycle of "drowning in love". To the point it becomes too much and you just left with memories of a person. I think that's what "Drowning" really tried to channel. The song itself was made a good two years ago but just seemed so relevant and fitting for the project. You do see a lot of joint male and female songs however, rarely do we see a whole project. This could be historic"

"Drowning focuses on the penultimate part of a toxic relationship, past all the heartbreak where you are nothing but done with the situation. Reminiscing the good times but the bad seems to outweigh it. The back and forth between S.A.M and Pritt sounds like a conversation, where they don't see eye to eye eventually ending the relationship for good. They are both dragging each other down hence the title 'Drowning'. There are only a handful of people I would choose to work with, and I'm glad S.A.M and I can share what we've been up to these past couple months" - Pritt