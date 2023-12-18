Priscilla Block Plays Debut Performance At Bridgestone Arena In Support Of Old Dominion

Platinum selling artist, Priscilla Block, cut her teeth in Nashville as many other artists do - a grueling schedule of playing the bars on Broadway, sitting in rounds night after night and hoping one day to take the big stage in Nashville.

For years, Priscilla performed at Pete & Terry's Tavern located at Bridgestone Arena, telling her bandmates that one-day they would make it inside and play that stage. On Saturday, December 16th, Priscilla's dreams came true as she took the stage in support of Old Dominion during their No Bad Vibes Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

About Priscilla Block:

Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies. Her gregarious personality and engaging stage presence has captured fans across the U.S. and abroad. Priscilla's honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed “the Block Party sound.

”She has made several national TV appearances and been featured in notable publications such as The New York Times, Billboard, USA Today Network, PEOPLE Magazine, among others. In 2022, Priscilla received her first nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year and CMT's Breakthrough Video of the Year, she has co-hosted the ACM Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show (2022 & 2023) and also performed at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Priscilla became the first Country music act to break from the social media platform, TikTok, and has quickly developed a rabid fanbase with songs like “Thick Thighs,” “PMS” and “Just About Over You.” Since the release of her fan-favorite track "Just About Over You," the song peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, reached Top 15 on country radio and garnered Priscilla her first RIAA Platinum Certification.

She has surpassed more than 615 million digital streams and counting with tracks like "Just About Over You," "Wish You Were the Whiskey," "I Bet You Wanna Know," and Top 15 charting hit, "My Bar," all featured on her major label debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, which was included on The New York Times' list of "Best Albums of 2022."

Priscilla and country hit maker Justin Moore released a steamy new video for their duet "You, Me, and Whiskey” which reached the #1 spot at Country radio and has been RIAA Certified Gold. Priscilla's latest single, "Hey, Jack," is out now!

Photo Credit: Britton Lee Webb