Priors Release New Album 'Daffodil'

Daffodil (June 2nd, 2023 via Mothland) – the seventh release and fourth full-length since 2017 from prolific outfit PRIORS (Montréal, QC) – delivers on all counts, spewing an absolute onslaught of manic, yet witty punk.

Singer-songwriter Chance Hutchison stares deep into his blind spot, offering spunk-fueled spittings gift-wrapped within melodic rock & roll that threatens to leave an emotional mark. From the onset, this collection of genuine songs tight-ropes both “vintage” and “modern” gusts of sonic winds amidst a headbanging storm of blood, sweat and tears. You can head over to Big Takeover or Bandcamp for a stream.

"Daffodil is a pop-heavy punk record with a lot of positive outlooks. I have spent the last six releases kicking the s out of myself and it was time for a new vibe. A little sprinkle of positivity amongst the angst. After My Punishment on Earth, I needed a break from the bleak and started writing songs with my wife. Once it was time for PRIORS to start writing again, I was in a good place mentally so the songs kind of reinforce that mood.

I’d like to think our sound is original, our influences are very broad and I feel that comes across on this one. I took a lot of inspiration from The Saints on Daffodil as we had those records playing a lot while we were stuck inside in 2020. Max Desharnais recorded this album at our jam room and at his studio, Sound Salvation. That’s also where it was mixed. It was mastered by Harris Newman."

– Chance Hutchison from PRIORS

Helped by longtime friend, co-producer and guitarist Max Desharnais (New Vogue, Sonic Avenues, etc.), as well as by a motley ensemble of seasoned musicians, Hutchison presents loyal fans, as well as unsuspecting fast and loud music aficionados, with 22 minutes of sheer punk ingenuity, where purposely crossed wires result in a soothing, if polarizing, strand of incendiary rock.

Incisive rhythms serve as the basis for clever arrangements centered around fuzzed-out guitars, patented basslines, analog synthesizers, Hutchison’s signature tightly crushed-out vocals, as well as occasional saxophone flurries by guest musician Dave Forcier (CIVIC, The Steve Adamyk Band).

Also featuring guitar player Sebastien Godin (Sonic Avenues), drummer Andrew Demers (The Famines) and bass player Alan Hildebrandt (Tabarnak), the hopeful and uplifting Daffodil (June 2nd, 2023 via Mothland) should no doubt please fans of Jay Reatard, The Buzzcocks, The Spits, The Saints or Wire.

Listen to the new album here:






