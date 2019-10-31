Prinze George Share New Single 'Stay Up' With The 405

Prinze George has released their new track "Stay Up" on all DSPs. The single was premiered with The 405, praising, "The track uses several hallmarks of pop song composition -- airy synths, pulsing drum machines, a larger-than-life chorus -- but infuses them with a pensive sadness, the sort that follows a night of carousing and fun."On the track Prinze George describes, "Stay Up' is about the allure of partying all night with people you love and having an awesome time, but also about the sadness that hits you when reality bites and that hangover hits. Its hard to slow down when you're revved up. Sometimes your soul needs a late night with friends, and other times your body needs rest. 'Stay Up' is the struggle of finding that balance."

Formed in 2013, Prinze George has quickly exploded onto the indie scene. Following the release of their breakthrough single, "Victor," The Wild Honey Pie declared, "[This band] could be destined for indie pop royalty status." Climbing to #1 on the Hype Machine charts, the single and the band have won the attention of music blogs, fans, and labels from all over the world. Through My Headphones calls Prinze George "[a band that] has all the makings of being one of the most talked about new acts." With their follow-up single "This Time" trending to the Top 10 on Hype Machine and the release of their most recent single, "Make Me," Prinze George has been compared to Lana Del Ray, Little Ms. Jeans, and MS MR.

Listen to "Stay Up" here: