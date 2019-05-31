Prince Fox Releases Debut Mixtape ALL THIS MUSIC, VOL. 1

On his debut mixtape ALL THIS MUSIC, Vol. 1, Prince Fox provides an intimate look at an artist redefining pop that knocks. Enlisting an all-star cast of vocalists including Bella Thorne, Quinn XCII, The Griswolds, and Prince Fox himself, the talented musician lays down 11 timeless productions coated with lush arrangements and silky hooks. The mixtape was premiered via ThisSongIsSick. Buy and stream here!



On ALL THIS MUSIC, Vol. 1, Prince Fox dives deep into his life, penning relatable songs from his own experiences. "Fake It" explores the isolation of touring, and the ups and downs that come with it. "Runnin" tackles the internal struggle of wanting to run from problems, but at the same time needing to embrace the issues head-on. Adding a layer of depth to the single, "Runnin" is structured to feel like anxiety, droning through different house music textures, teasing the vocals in and out of the production. Bella Thorne collaboration "Just Call" and "Five Months Later," the latter co-written with Max Schneider (MAX) and Liam O'Donnell, unbox the complex emotions of relationships over time. Mixtape closer "Time Alone," tells the story of running like a chicken with no head until burnout. With his words on paper and his thoughts behind him, Prince Fox returns to the spotlight with a stronger, healthier mind excited to share new music with his fans. In his own words:



"It wasn't until I took a step back from it all, and stopped touring, stopped being as present on social media, that I realized all I ever wanted to do was have the ability to make music as eclectic as my tastes," states Prince Fox.



"It is with this ethos of the eclectic that I am excited to announce the first mixtape of my mixtape series ALL THIS MUSIC. Unlike my album and EPs, this mixtape and the series of mixtapes that are on cue to follow, are not bound to genre or type of collaborator, or feature - it is simply all this music that I have made, that I love, and that I want to share with you."



Prince Fox, whose real name is Sam Lassner, is a multi-instrumentalist producer currently residing in Los Angeles. Using 'pop that knocks' as a production mantra, Prince Fox tactfully creates fluid, sonic masterpieces from the stories of his own life. Following an impressive back catalog, which includes collaborations with Hailee Steinfeld, Chantel Jeffries, YG, Rich the Kid, Biaand several others, Prince Fox presents a forward-thinking collection of work, ALL THIS MUSIC, Vol. 1.





