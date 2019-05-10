Prettiest Eyes Announce New LP
Today Castle Face Records signee Prettiest Eyes have announced their new LP and shared the video for their single "Nekrodisco" on BrooklynVegan. The band will spend this fall touring with Thee Oh Sees. Vol. 3 LP is out 6/24 on Castle Face.
Announcing CF-114 Prettiest Eyes - Volume 3
Last year's "Pools" having taken up a sizable chunk of our cold dark hearts, we were delighted to hear that LA post-industrial trio Prettiest Eyes have a new gang of crowd-stirrers. None too early, either; once you've become accustomed to their clanging synthetic orbit, it's hard to find other tunes that truly scratch the same itch. Volume 3 bursts at the seams with chrome-dipped timbres and surprise sharp edges, alien klaxon-calls and wailing dissonance offsetting the ziplock'd grease of their insistent drum and bass grooves. Prettiest Eyes are one of the most exciting live bands going on right now, and Volume 3 catches them in fine fettle. It's out on Castle Face records June 24th
Tour Dates:
European Tour 2019
5/15 Groningen, NL - Vera
5/17 Bristol, UK - The Lanes
5/18 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall*
5/19 Glasgow, UK - KMU*
5/20 Edinburgh, UK - Sneaky Pete's
5/21 Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
5/22 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
5/23 Cardiff, UK - Tramshed*
5/24 Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
5/25 London, UK - Electric Brixton
5/26 Rouen, FR - Rush Festival
5/28 Paris, FR - La Station
5/29 France TBA
5/30 Bordeaux, FR - Relache Festival
5/31 La Roche-sur-Yon, FR - Fuzz'yon
6/1 Nimes, FR - This Is Not A Love Song Festival
Tour Dates (with Oh Sees)
9/30 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
10/1 San Francisco, CA- The Chapel
10/2 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
10/4 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10/7 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
10/10 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue Mainroom
10/11 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
10/12 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
10/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10/15 Montreal, QC - Le National
10/16 Cambridge, MC - The Sinclair
10/18 New York, NY - Warsaw
10/19 New York, NY - Warsaw
10/20 New York, NY - Warsaw
10/22 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
10/23 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
10/24 Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
10/25 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's
10/26 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas
10/27 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas
10/29 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
10/31 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom