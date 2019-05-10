Prettiest Eyes Announce New LP

Today Castle Face Records signee Prettiest Eyes have announced their new LP and shared the video for their single "Nekrodisco" on BrooklynVegan. The band will spend this fall touring with Thee Oh Sees. Vol. 3 LP is out 6/24 on Castle Face.





Announcing CF-114 Prettiest Eyes - Volume 3



Last year's "Pools" having taken up a sizable chunk of our cold dark hearts, we were delighted to hear that LA post-industrial trio Prettiest Eyes have a new gang of crowd-stirrers. None too early, either; once you've become accustomed to their clanging synthetic orbit, it's hard to find other tunes that truly scratch the same itch. Volume 3 bursts at the seams with chrome-dipped timbres and surprise sharp edges, alien klaxon-calls and wailing dissonance offsetting the ziplock'd grease of their insistent drum and bass grooves. Prettiest Eyes are one of the most exciting live bands going on right now, and Volume 3 catches them in fine fettle. It's out on Castle Face records June 24th

Tour Dates:



European Tour 2019



5/15 Groningen, NL - Vera

5/17 Bristol, UK - The Lanes

5/18 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall*

5/19 Glasgow, UK - KMU*

5/20 Edinburgh, UK - Sneaky Pete's

5/21 Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

5/22 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

5/23 Cardiff, UK - Tramshed*

5/24 Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

5/25 London, UK - Electric Brixton

5/26 Rouen, FR - Rush Festival

5/28 Paris, FR - La Station

5/29 France TBA

5/30 Bordeaux, FR - Relache Festival

5/31 La Roche-sur-Yon, FR - Fuzz'yon

6/1 Nimes, FR - This Is Not A Love Song Festival

Tour Dates (with Oh Sees)



9/30 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10/1 San Francisco, CA- The Chapel

10/2 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10/4 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10/7 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

10/10 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue Mainroom

10/11 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/12 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10/15 Montreal, QC - Le National

10/16 Cambridge, MC - The Sinclair

10/18 New York, NY - Warsaw

10/19 New York, NY - Warsaw

10/20 New York, NY - Warsaw

10/22 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/23 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

10/24 Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

10/25 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's

10/26 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

10/27 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

10/29 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

10/31 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom





Related Articles View More Music Stories