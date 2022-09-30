Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Precious Pepala Shares Powerful New Single 'Looking for Trouble'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Rising star Precious Pepala today shares her new single 'Looking For Trouble,' another example of Precious' bold, mature lyricism and powerful voice.

At just seventeen, Precious' lyrics manage to contain universal sentiments that speak to her generation - the latest single, about the fear women feel walking alone a night, is no different: "She's cold and she's drunk, A little red riding her luck in the hood, She's asking for trouble, Oh, that's what they'll say if trouble comes heading her way".

Swelling until it reaches a huge hook, destined to be screamed in crowded rooms, 'Looking For Trouble' follows Precious' debut single 'My Eyes Only,' a big statement of intent from pop's brightest new talent.

Speaking about the track, Precious explains, "'Looking for Trouble' is a song about rape culture and victim blaming. It addresses the unfortunately relatable feeling of fear when walking alone at night as a female. The lyrics also address the way that victims of sexual abuse are all too commonly questioned about things such as their clothing, actions or level of intoxication as if to justify predatory behavior. I feel very passionately about discussing this subject matter through my music and I hope this song acts as a conversation starter, because these issues need to be discussed until we see change."

Precious grew up in Sheffield in the North of England, where she began singing at the church where her father leads a congregation. A native of the streaming generation, she used the internet to discover Destiny's Child, Brandy and Aaliyah who inspire her laidback 90s aesthetic; and poured over the performance prowess of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga - using this rich tapestry of influences to study how to become an artist to be reckoned with.

After learning guitar at school and starting a girlband with her schoolmates, Precious started writing songs by herself, about issues faced by her generation - insecurity, social anxiety, navigating love and heartbreak for the first time - the result is a fully-formed, brilliant new voice who has already won over a legion of fans online, eagerly awaiting her next move.

Watch the visualizer here:

