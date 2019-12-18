Pravda Records Signs Former Trip Shakespeare Leader Matt Wilson & His Orchestra

Chicago's Pravda Records is proud to announce the signing of former Trip Shakespeare leader Matt Wilson & his Orchestra and will be releasing the ensemble's full-length debut When I Was a Writer March 20, 2020 preceded by the release of the title track on January 17 and the follow up single "Come To Nothing" February 21.

Label owner Kenn Goodman enthuses: "Pravda is more than excited to have Matt Wilson & his Orchestra added to our roster for the 2020 release of their debut album. I have been a long-time fan of Matt and his work with Trip Shakespeare and The Twilight Hours. Trip Shakespeare even appeared on one of our K-Tel tribute releases in the early nineties and covered 'Go All the Way.' It's great when we can go full circle with artists and continue to work with them on their newest projects."

The harp mastery of Phala Tracey is a key element of the ensemble's overall sound. Phala and Matt's playing is underpinned by the sparkling banjo groove of Quillan Roe who is best known for his work with the Roe Family Singers, winners of a prestigious McKnight Fellowship. The sunshine tones of harp and banjo are rolled out on a wide road of Jacques Wait's electric bass and Wilson's own acoustic guitar and piano playing.

Raised in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Matt became a fan of rockers like Elvis Costello, Bruce Springsteen and Devo. He and his high school friends formed a group called The Panic, and spent much of their youth as under-aged performers in Minneapolis nightclubs, warming up for future luminaries such as Husker Du and The Replacements. In the early 80s, Matt followed his brother Dan to college in Boston where they formed a number of bands, including the Love Monsters, marking Matt's first turn as a lead singer. Returning to Minneapolis, the brothers joined forces with bass player John Munson to form Trip Shakespeare, writing, recording and touring together for a decade. John and Matt still perform in a rock band together, The Twilight Hours.

Matt's been featured on MTV, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, Spin, The Toronto Star and many other influential media outlets. Trip Shakespeare's single, "Toolmaster of Brainerd", was named by one of Minnesota's 50 Greatest Hits, and the group was included by top Non Comm station The Current's list of "893 Most Essential Musical Artists of All Time." Throughout Matt's career, his songs have been played heavily on tastemaker radio stations like The Current, around the country.

Pravda has been celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, with notable releases including Diplomats of Solid Sound's A Higher Place, The New AM from The Imperial Sound, The Lilacs' Endure and Andre Williams' Don't Ever Give Up.





Related Articles View More Music Stories