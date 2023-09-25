Powerhouse Destiny Rogers Returns with 'Save My Love'

Gearing up for the release of her eagerly-awaited debut album, Los Angeles-based pop artist Destiny Rogers – who has collaborations with the likes of Coi Leray, Kalan.FrFr, Thuy, and B.I to her name – returns with her first single of the year, “Save My Love”, available to stream now on all digital platforms via Human ReSources/The Orchard.

Produced by frequent collaborators the GRAMMY Award-winning songwriting/production duo The Stereotypes (Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey), "Save My Love" is a raw and heartfelt song that delves into the depths of moving on from a first love.

With Rogers' soulful-pop vocals taking center stage, the track sets the tone for what promises to be a must listen debut from the Mexican-American powerhouse and openly bisexual 24-year-old songwriter. Rogers teased the release of the song with a video of her coming out to her “therapist."

“Save My Love is about me exploring these really intense feelings that I had for someone,” shares Destiny Rogers on her new song. “They were so intense that I knew it wasn’t like any other crush or just someone I was interested in – it was love. And so this song is about allowing myself to feel this and explore these feelings with this person. And then realizing that this whole time, I was saving my love for her. This moment is special to me because it's about the first time I really opened up my heart to a girl and let myself feel everything that came with it.”

About Destiny Rogers

24-year-old Mexican-American pop singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers was fueled by a dream of making music that would take her far beyond Lodi, the tiny Northern California town where she was born. Raised by a father who played rock and roll, a Mexican mother who sang corridos, and an older sister who loved 2000’s hip-hop and R&B – Destiny was surrounded by a world of music. At home, she was playing guitar and recording covers on YouTube, and at church, she was performing in the worship band. With this, Destiny was shaped into the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist that we see today.

At 17, Destiny connected with Grammy Award-winning songwriter/production team The Stereotypes (Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey) and in 2018 signed to their label, Beach Wave Sound. The collaboration has since resulted in Destiny’s R&B and hip-hop inflected pop sound, most definitely heard through her viral debut hit song, “Tomboy”, which received a remix with Coi Leray and has amassed 200 million combined audio and video streams worldwide peaking at #12 on the Spotify Viral 50 Global Chart. In May 2021, Rogers released a single and music video titled "West Like" featuring Kalan.FrFr and the collaborative track "Got It Like That" with B.I and Tyla Yaweh.

Rogers has written for numerous acts including TWICE, Nayeon, and Le Sserafim and has performed at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, South by Southwest, and on tour with Ruel. Along the way, her music has been praised by Billboard, Rolling Stone, Complex, Genius, V Magazine, W Magazine, Nylon, Ones To Watch, and more.

In 2022, Destiny opened up about her sexuality with Rolling Stone and how she learned to love herself regardless of pushback from her family, and ending her first relationship with a girl in secret. With this story at the root of her upcoming debut album, Destiny is ready to show the world her most honest and intentional music, and in a sonic space more evolved than fans have ever heard from her.

Rogers is signed to J. Erving’s Los Angeles-based digital distribution company Human Re Sources – a formidable independent powerhouse of talent development that has signed and developed such acts as RAYE, Ant Clemons, Brent Faiyaz, Cordae, YBN Nahmir, Pink Sweat$, Baby Rose, Bren Joy, and Jensen McRae. The black-owned company has quickly become a key player and ranks among the Top 10 independent distributors in the music industry.

PHOTO CREDIT: DUNCAN CHENG