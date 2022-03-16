Post Animal Announce New Album & U.S. Tour Dates

Beloved Chicago quintet Post Animal announce their new album, Love Gibberish. Written, recorded, and produced entirely by the band, Love Gibberish marks their first independent release after two critically acclaimed albums with Polyvinyl.

Members Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javier Reyes, Wesley Toledo, and Matthew Williams convened at Hirshland's family farm, unpacking months of demos and grounding themselves in the same place where they first named the band. There they unlocked a new sonic language, combining classic rock grandiosity with a wash of hypermodern dream pop.

"This album takes us back to how it felt before we ever thought we'd be an actual touring band, with no expectations for ourselves," Williams says. "Now, we're inside the gibberish-ness of life, trying to figure out what we need to survive."

Also out today is the winding and gorgeously atmospheric lead single, "Puppy Dog". Of the track, the band explain, "'Puppy Dog' is about impending separation and how it's hard but necessary and most loving to accept paths Y-ing off. Sometimes that reluctance to accept it can turn into resentment and this song is about not falling into that as much."

The band brought their singular brand of widescreen, prog-infused pop to the festival circuit last year, performing at Outside Lands, Levitation, and Lollapalooza. Now the band announces a long-awaited headline tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday-see below to find a show near you, grab your tickets here and act fast because their latest gig in Chicago sold out in under 30 minutes.

Tour Dates

4/30 - Guadalajara, MX @ Echoes Festival

5/7 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

5/9 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Madame Lou's

5/11 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

5/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

5/14 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SHABANG Music Festival

5/16 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

5/19 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

5/20 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

5/21 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

5/23 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

5/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory Stage

5/25 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

5/27 - Washington, DC @ DC9

5/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

5/29 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

5/31 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

6/1 - Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

6/2 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

6/3 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

6/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

6/6 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit

6/8 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk

6/9 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

6/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro