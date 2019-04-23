Position Music Signs Michael Franti To Worldwide Publishing Deal

Tyler Bacon, President & CEO of Position Music, today announced the signing of singer, songwriter, poet, filmmaker and humanitarian Michael Franti to a publishing deal with the Los Angeles based company. Through this new arrangement, Position Music will work closely with Michael to maximize opportunities for his new music in film, television, advertising and gaming outlets."

As an artist, Michael Franti began writing music in the 80's to process the political landscape, unique sounds, and ideas of his Bay Area upbringing. He formed Michael Franti & Spearhead in 1994, touring and releasing a number of albums that reflected his political and social interests. The band released their seminal Stay Human album in 2001 and followed it with a number of notable releases including the #1 Billboard single "The Sound of Sunshine" (2010) and the albums All People (2013) and SOULROCKER (2016,) which reached #4 and #5 on the Billboard Rock Album chart respectively.

Michael Franti & Spearhead recently released their latest critically acclaimed album Stay Human Vol. II (on Thirty Tigers,) in addition to Franti's award-winning, self-directed documentary Stay Human and are currently on the road performing a number of headlining dates as well as co-headlining dates with Ziggy Marley and supporting dates with Sublime with Rome.

"We are excited and honored to welcome Michael Franti to Position Music and look forward to working with him for a long time to come," says Tyler Bacon. "Michael's social conscience and ability to narrate and bridge the difficulties of life through music is what makes his body of work unique and appealing. We look forward to doing many great things together."

Position Music is an independent publisher, record label and management firm, redefining what it means to be a music company. Established in 1999 and still led by its visionary founder Tyler Bacon, today Position boasts a multinational presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters, and a continually growing staff. Experts in music licensing and synchronization, the company is helping shape a new era in the industry.





