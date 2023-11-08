Position Music Sign Songwriter & Producer Alex Wilke To Worldwide Publishing Deal, Hits With Maddie Zahm, Leah Kate, Lexi Jayde & More

Alex Wilke has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music, President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced today. The producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist specializes in piano, keyboard, and string arrangements across the pop, electronic, dance, and singer-songwriter genres. Wilke has had past releases with artists like Maddie Zahm, Leah Kate, Lexi Jayde, Jake Miller and more.

“I’ve often told myself that if I just focus on putting in the work and lifting up those around me, everything else will fall into place. Finding a publisher—and specifically an A&R in Mike [Torres]—that aligned with me on those values made signing with Position one of the easiest decisions I’ve made. From day one, I’ve been amazed by the reputation Position continues to uphold amongst my collaborators, as well as this team’s hunger for continued growth and bigger wins after a long track record of success. I’m humbled to be a part of this family that Mike and the rest of the Position crew have so warmly welcomed me into,” says Wilke.

Wilke is managed by Doug DeLuca of Lineage Music Group.

“I have nothing but great things to say about Position Music. First and foremost, it's a company full of good and kind people, which is something I realized right away. Once we started working with Mike, his passion, hustle, attentiveness, and team approach made it easy to see Alex was in good hands. Since signing, we've already gotten some significant wins, and I have no doubt that more are on the way,” says DeLuca.

Wilke joins a Position Music publishing roster that includes Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, KANNER, Jack LaFrantz, John “Feldy” Feldmann, Joe Kearns, Keith Varon, Sam Tinnesz, Yonatan Watts, No Love for the Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Krupa, Fantastic Negrito, ¿Téo?, Judah & the Lion, TeaMarrr, and others. 

“I first came to know Alex Wilke through his remarkable organic production chops. After working with him I quickly realized how creatively diverse he is. On any day, Alex can deliver incredible dance tracks, K-Pop pitches, or beautiful songs with just a piano and his singing voice. Alex’s manager Doug DeLuca has a sharp strategic vision, profound industry expertise, and a great ear. I’m excited and grateful to be working with Alex and Doug,” says Mike Torres, A&R at Position Music.

ABOUT POSITION MUSIC:

Position Music, distributed by Virgin Music, is an independent publisher, record label and management firm, redefining what it means to be a music company.  Established in 1999, today Position boasts a multinational presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters, and a continually growing staff. Position is home to artists, songwriters, and producers such as Ryan Oakes, Kid Bloom, Kyle Dion, Hunter Metts, Layto, KANNER, ¿Téo?, Judah & the Lion, Welshly Arms, Jack LaFrantz, Fantastic Negrito, TeaMarrr, Yonatan Watts, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, No Love for The Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Krupa, and more.

Photo Credit: Delia Bush





