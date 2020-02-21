Posa Teams Up with Rubberband OG for '2 Sides of Da Bottom'

Think It's A Game/Warner Records rapper Posa teams up with TIG label mate Rubberband OG to share a story of hustling on the rise to success from the viewpoint of two Alabama rappers on a new mixtape titled 2 Sides of Da Bottom. The mixtape details the story of two Alabama lyricists striving to make their way to the top, sharing their perspective and life experiences on the good, bad and indifferent.

To celebrate the release of 2 Sides of Da Bottom, Posa and Rubberband OG dropped a music video for the track "Enemies," also featured on the mixtape. Posa shares, "'2 Sides Of Da Bottom' is about two artists from the same state, two different cities, with one objective! Making it out da bottom! This mixtape a classic."

2 Sides of Da Bottom follows bangers "Big Dawg" featuring Moneybagg Yo and "Dropping Jewels," both receiving acclaim from HotNewHipHop and more. Mobile, Alabama rapper Posa channels hardship into hard-hitting anthems on last year's debut EP, Bolo [Think It's A Game/Warner Records]. Spotify featured BOLO and included the hit single "Trap Love" on their coveted Realest Down South playlist, as well as bangers "Last Day" and "Big Dawg" on their Off The Strength playlist.

Posa (formerly known as Posa Da Don) grew up the youngest of four kids in a tough neighborhood in Mobile, Alabama, but was raised by a loving family who were musically inspired. After witnessing firsthand his brothers' lives taking a turn for the worst to escape, he devoted all of his time to music. Posa's new music reflects the journey from his childhood to adulthood and his heartbreaking love story. Today, Posa is blessed with two young children and is excited to release new music.





