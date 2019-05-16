Portland's Jacob Miller Premieres New Song TAKE ME HOME At Popmatters

Portland's emerging indie darling Jacob Miller has shared a new song ahead of his full-length debut, This New Home, to be released on June 6 independently.

Popmatters premiered "Take Me Home" today, noting "sprightly guitar tones, subtle horns, and gentle melodies ... "Take Me Home" also showcases Miller's innate knack for developing infectious, pop-ready hooks." Miller's knack for blending minimal folk melodies with blissful pop elements gleams brightly here. The song follows a familiar exchange between two partners about how to spend an evening - one easily contented by solitary pleasures and another seeking social excitement. Miller articulates with infectious charm the lovers' ultimately shared desire to get lost in a world of their own.

Jacob Miller will celebrate record release with a hometown show in Portland on June 7 at Mississippi Studios, among a slew of West Coast dates. The full list is below, with more to be announced.

STREAM "TAKE ME HOME"

Jacob Miller attributes his enamoring sound to two brilliantly contradicting influences - formal performance and nomadic adventure. Miller is an accomplished player, having spent seven years leading a sextet, touring throughout North America and internationally to play for crowds of thousands. During that time, his relationship to music surpassed eccentric to border on fanaticism. He dedicated the entirety of his being to investigating, studying and dissecting American music, and his hard-earned understanding of sound is evident in the thoughtful arrangements and subtle production touches that make up his upcoming release. However, Miller considers his professional stints and intense self-education no more important to the whole than time spent working as a farm hand in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina - which shaped his devotion to the finger-picking style of the region - or countless hours given to vintage recordings alongside aging locals in Appalachia - which culminated his profound appreciation for phonics timeless. Whether it's resonating across Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall or quietly stirring a Midwestern living room, Jacob crafts music with care, sincerity and audible joy.

Jacob Miller recorded This New Home at a house in Southeast Portland. The album was co-produced and engineered by Ryan Oxford (Y La Bamba) at Color Therapy? Studios, mixed by Zachary Dyke (COIN, Liza Anne, Molly Parden) and mastered by Timothy Stollenwerk (Haley Heynderickx, Damien Jurado, CAKE, La Luz). Players on the record include Phillip Rogers (Haley Heynderickx), Leon Cotter (California Honeydrops),and Mel Guerison (MERO, Moorea Masa) among others.

JACOB MILLER LIVE

5/25 - ASTORIA, OR - Lupin Fest

6/7 - PORTLAND, OR - Mississippi Studios

(RELEASE SHOW - (w/ Nick Delffs and Erisy Watts)

6/8 - SEATTLE, WA - C. C. Filson

6/9 - BELLINGHAM, WA - Firefly Lounge

6/13 - EUREKA, CA - Phatsy Kline's

6/15 - KNIGHT'S FERRY - Knights Ferry Saloon

6/17 - OJAI, CA - Greater Goods

6/18 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Love Song Bar

6/19 - JOSHUA TREE, CA - Furstworld

6/21 - SISTERS, OR - Suttle Lodge

6/22 - YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Folk Festival

6/23 - YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Folk Festival

6/30 - PORTLAND, OR - Strum Guitar

TRACKLIST

1. Take Me Home

2. Words We Didn't Mean

3. Lifted

4. As I Am

5. Tell Yourself

6. Let You Go

7. Not Looking For Love

8. Cut My Teeth

9. What You Need

10. St Mary's Gospel Choir

Photo Credit: Ryan Oxford





