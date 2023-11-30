Portland Cello Project Share 'Winter Wonderland'

The upcoming mini album Under the Mistletoe with Saeeda Wright is out December 8th.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 1 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 2 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs

Portland Cello Project Share 'Winter Wonderland'

Born out of the relentless winter months of the Pacific Northwest — where Christmas sweaters adorn even the animal statues — this holiday record hits different.

The Portland Cello Project, known for their delightful and dedicated performances of modern and classical music (previously taking on the music of Radiohead and having collaborated with the likes of Thao Nguyen, as examples), join forces with Prince’s New Power Generation alum vocal powerhouse Saeeda Wright to bring a complement of uniquely arranged holiday jams. 

The upcoming mini album Under the Mistletoe with Saeeda Wright is out December 8th -- just in time for the holidays. Following the uniquely haunting version of “What Child is This” is "Winter Wonderland," an upbeat instrumental coming just in time for the calendar flip to December featuring modern jazz great and fellow Portlander, Farnell Newton, on the trumpet. Check it out on YouTube.

Pre-order the album here.

Elsewhere on the album, there's  a playful “What are you Doing for New Years Even?”, to  a stunning classical instrumental version of “O Holy Night." .

The record is a showcase of cross-genre collaborative arrangement, coming from a three-way synergistic connection between the group’s longtime drummer and another Prince alum, Tyrone Hendrix (Prince, Stevie Wonder, Allen Stone), the group’s new pianist and multi-instrumentalist, Alex Milsted (Stevie Wonder, Liv Warfield, Mike Phillips), and The Cello Project’s Artistic Director and longtime arranger (with over a thousand string arrangements to his credit for the group), Douglas Jenkins.

Portland Cello Project - Under the Mistletoe Tour

12/1 - Anchorage, AK @ DIscover Theatre

12/2 - Anchorage, AK @ DIscover Theatre

12/7 - Spokane, WA @ The District

12/8 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

12/9 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

12/14 - Astoria, OR @ The Liberty Theatre

12/15 - Moses Lake, WA @ Columbia Basin Allied Arts

12/16 - Corvallis, OR @ The Whiteside Theater

12/17 - Bend, OR @ The Tower Theater

12/20 - Yamika, WA @ The Seasons Performance Hall

12/21 - Kirkland, WA @ The Kirkland Performance Center

12/22 - Beaverton, OR @ Reser Center for the Arts

12/23 - Beaverton, OR @ Reser Center for the Arts

Photo Credit: Jason Quigley


Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ERASE THEORY Releases Sophomore EP The Good Kind Photo
ERASE THEORY Releases Sophomore EP 'The Good Kind'

This EP finds the band building off the emotionally devastating pop-rock sounds that they've become known for. The EP leads the listener through a myriad of crushing riffs, melancholic pop melody & anthemic choruses pulsing with energy as Sahyoun details his journey to finding himself as an artist again, but this time through a different lens. 

2
HAAI U.S. Tour Starts This Week With Stops in LA, NYC, Chicago & More Photo
HAAI U.S. Tour Starts This Week With Stops in LA, NYC, Chicago & More

Visionary producer, musician & DJ HAAi – aka Teneil Throssell- is set to return to the US this week for a run of dates starting this Saturday, December 2nd in Los Angeles. The tour will also carry HAAi to Chicago on December 4th supporting Romy, Queens, NY on December 8th at Nowadays with Physical Therapy and more.

3
Travis Japan Releases Modern Funk-Pop Track Level Up Photo
Travis Japan Releases Modern Funk-Pop Track 'Level Up'

The track will be paired with a music video where each member plays the role of a video game character. For example, Umi will be a biker, Noel, Shime, and Shizu are dancers, Genta, Machu, and Chaka are fighters which aligns with their visuals within the music video. The music video will be released on December 2nd. 

4
Genesis Owusu Returns With New Single Survivor Photo
Genesis Owusu Returns With New Single 'Survivor'

The song from the multi-ARIA Award winning Ghanaian Australian artist will be included as an additional track to his acclaimed sophomore album, STRUGGLER (OURNESS / AWAL). The surprise release arrives ahead of Owusu's Australian tour this December and his incredible showing at last month's ARIA Awards in Australia where he won Album of The Year.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First SingleVideo: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First Single
Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extends Run Through April 2024Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extends Run Through April 2024
Video: David Guetta Shares Video for New Single 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil DurkVideo: David Guetta Shares Video for New Single 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil Durk
BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Premieres Tonight on WeTVBRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Premieres Tonight on WeTV

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
I NEED THAT