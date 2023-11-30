Portland Cello Project Share 'Winter Wonderland'

Born out of the relentless winter months of the Pacific Northwest — where Christmas sweaters adorn even the animal statues — this holiday record hits different.

The Portland Cello Project, known for their delightful and dedicated performances of modern and classical music (previously taking on the music of Radiohead and having collaborated with the likes of Thao Nguyen, as examples), join forces with Prince’s New Power Generation alum vocal powerhouse Saeeda Wright to bring a complement of uniquely arranged holiday jams.

The upcoming mini album Under the Mistletoe with Saeeda Wright is out December 8th -- just in time for the holidays. Following the uniquely haunting version of “What Child is This” is "Winter Wonderland," an upbeat instrumental coming just in time for the calendar flip to December featuring modern jazz great and fellow Portlander, Farnell Newton, on the trumpet. Check it out on YouTube.

Pre-order the album here.

Elsewhere on the album, there's a playful “What are you Doing for New Years Even?”, to a stunning classical instrumental version of “O Holy Night." .

The record is a showcase of cross-genre collaborative arrangement, coming from a three-way synergistic connection between the group’s longtime drummer and another Prince alum, Tyrone Hendrix (Prince, Stevie Wonder, Allen Stone), the group’s new pianist and multi-instrumentalist, Alex Milsted (Stevie Wonder, Liv Warfield, Mike Phillips), and The Cello Project’s Artistic Director and longtime arranger (with over a thousand string arrangements to his credit for the group), Douglas Jenkins.

Portland Cello Project - Under the Mistletoe Tour

12/1 - Anchorage, AK @ DIscover Theatre

12/2 - Anchorage, AK @ DIscover Theatre

12/7 - Spokane, WA @ The District

12/8 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

12/9 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

12/14 - Astoria, OR @ The Liberty Theatre

12/15 - Moses Lake, WA @ Columbia Basin Allied Arts

12/16 - Corvallis, OR @ The Whiteside Theater

12/17 - Bend, OR @ The Tower Theater

12/20 - Yamika, WA @ The Seasons Performance Hall

12/21 - Kirkland, WA @ The Kirkland Performance Center

12/22 - Beaverton, OR @ Reser Center for the Arts

12/23 - Beaverton, OR @ Reser Center for the Arts