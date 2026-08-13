Tanner Grigoli, Jordana Bryant Team Up on New Single IF I KNOW YOU

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Singer-songwriter Tanner Grigoli has released a new single, IF I KNOW YOU, a duet with country-pop artist Jordana Bryant. The track, co-written by both artists, is available now through Assemble Sound and Atlantic Records.

The feel-good track captures the all-too-relatable cycle of returning to that one irresistible love interest. Co-written by both artists, the song unites two of music's most exciting emerging talents, who, together, boast more than 1.5M followers and over 600M views across socials. The single is also accompanied by an official lyric video, streaming now on YouTube.

'If I Know You' caps off a milestone summer for Grigoli, arriving fresh off his debut EP, Before You Press Play, and a completely sold-out headline show in his hometown of Asbury Park, NJ. With over 500k followers and 200M views across social platforms, he has quickly cultivated a deeply engaged fanbase. His growing momentum was on full display this summer, driven by an inventive series of intimate summer camp performances across New England. The tour sparked massive engagement across Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube, drawing over 30 million views and adding more than 75k followers on Instagram alone. Highlights from the run include a cover of Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' for an ecstatic camp audience, which gathered over 12M views and one million likes across platforms, as well as co-signs from stars like Charlie Puth, who reshared Tanner's cover of 'Attention' on his TikTok.

From the beginning, Tanner Grigoli's life has always included music. His journey with melodies began with the strumming of a ukulele before he could even take his first steps. As he grew, so did his passion for music, singing in the church choir and bonding over guitar sessions with his grandfathers. Grigoli soon began entertaining hometown audiences with soulful performances on the Asbury Park Boardwalk and various local venues. A series of tracks like 'Love You Right' and 'Say It Baby' saw his fan following explode with over 2M worldwide streams and counting. With a modern sound and strong artistic vision, Tanner Grigoli is establishing himself as one of the rising young artists to watch in today's pop music landscape.

About Tanner Grigoli

Tanner Grigoli is an emerging pop artist and songwriter from Asbury Park, New Jersey, known for his undeniable voice, emotionally charged songwriting, and playful charm. Following the breakout success of his debut single 'Love You Right' last fall, he signed with Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound and released his debut EP, Before You Press Play. Powered by authentic fan connection, high-energy live shows, and explosive social media growth (boasting over 500k followers and 200M views across social platforms), the 19-year-old singer-songwriter continues to build a deeply dedicated fanbase as one of pop music's most exciting young artists to watch.

About Jordana Bryant

Jordana Bryant is a Nashville-based pop-country artist whose debut album, Hopeless Romantic, executive produced by inverness (Ava Max, Jessie Murph) and 3x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Seth Mosley, arrives September 4. The album follows a breakout summer for Bryant, fueled by her recent single 'Too Little Too Late,' which has gone viral on TikTok, surpassed 6 million streams, and inspired more than 10k user-generated videos on the platform in just 10 weeks since its release. This rapidly growing momentum adds to more than 50M career streams, 400M+ social video views, and a social community of over 1M followers. Bryant has also received co-signs from Noah Kahan and Dan + Shay and has been featured in publications including Billboard, American Songwriter, People, Sweety High, Glamour, and CMT. Having played CMA Fest and supported the likes of Lauren Alaina, Niko Moon, Alexandra Kay, and more, Bryant will join Julia Cole on tour this October.

The release follows a string of viral summer camp performances by Grigoli and continues an active stretch for the 19-year-old artist.

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