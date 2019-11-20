Porcupine and Steve Albini Share Documentary on Re-Recording the 2015 'Carrier Wave' LP

Minneapolis-based indie rock trio, Porcupine, just shared a documentary that details the re-recording of their 2015 album, Carrier Wave, with legendary record engineer and record producer, Steve Alibi.

The Big Takeover, who debuted the documentary, says, "A story of music, friendship, and perseverance, this documentary short follows the band Porcupine as they record their 2015 EP, Carrier Wave (Riot House Records), in Chicago with renowned recording engineer Steve Albini."

Porcupine are on tour now and will be playing with Soul Asylum on December 27 at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN. Greg Norton, "mustachioed chef and onetime Hüsker Dü bass-player (Brooklyn Vegan)," delivers his unmistakable talent during each show, and also on the band's new albums.

Throughout their US tour, they've joined Flesh Eaters and Mudhoney for several shows, as well as Flipper, Built To Spill and more. The band has played several iconic shows in the past with The Meat Puppets, The Posies and Babes in Toyland, just to name a few.

Recently, the band shared their new album, Carrier Wave (2019 Reissue), with two never-before-heard songs. The 2015 album was completely remixed and remastered; new artwork was also released along with the LP.

Vinyl is now on-sale (for the first time ever for Carrier Wave) via Dead Broke Rekerds, as well as CDs/digital downloads via DC-Jams Records.

Porcupine was born in 2006 in La Crosse, Wis., where singer/guitarist Casey Virock had previously launched another indie rock trio, Space Bike. Now based in Minneapolis, the band has evolved to full maturity, a potent force propelled by drummer Ian Prince and the most recent addition to the band, bassist Greg Norton (formerly of Hüsker Dü). In naming the band, Virock saluted one of his favorite bands, Echo and the Bunnymen, and his songcraft and musical sensibilities swirl the Bunnymen and other New Wavers along with 1960s British psychedelica purveyors (especially Syd Barrett) and 1970s classic rockers. The result is muscular and edgy, infused with melodicism and angular guitar work that puts the band in a class with Queens of the Stone Age and Swervedriver.

To date, the band has released two full-length albums (2009's The Trouble With You and 2012's The Sensation of Being Somebody) along with multiple singles and two EPs, the most recent (Carrier Wave) recorded with the iconic Steve Albini. Virock's songs have been heard in television shows including The Real World, Best Ink, and The Challenge, and the band has opened for the Meat Puppets, Mission of Burma, Shiner and The Life and Times. As absorbing and compelling as Porcupine's recordings are, they are a must-see live band, with Virock, Norton and Prince distilling the songs to their 100-proof essence.

Carrier Wave (2019 Reissue) - TRACKLISTING

01. Lifetime

1. The Big Window

2. Plans in Slo-Mo

3. Connecting the Dots

4. My Days

5. I Watch You Float

6. Out of the Blue

7. Dumb

8. Show and Tell





