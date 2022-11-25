Poppymoon Releases New EP 'I'

German pop duo Poppymoon are thrilled to release their I EP, available now wherever music is streamed or sold. The EP comes on the heels of their latest single "KTHXBYE".

I is the story of the German pop duo's origins, their beginnings as Poppymoon, and how their paths intertwined. The duo wanted to create a record that represented their authentic selves. The characters may differ, the moods may vary, but ultimately, it's all one coin. As for Poppymoon's songs, the same applies.

Rather than stifle their creative joy by limiting themselves to just one sound, Poppymoon focused on freedom throughout the EP. In order to make this EP more of an experience, Poppymoon aimed to make it an exercise in exploration and an audio game.The German pop-duo called their EP I, the old roman sign for one for the same reason. In the same way that an excellent novel begins with the first chapter, this is their first step and a reflection of their journey up to now.

When speaking about the creative process behind the latest EP, Poppymoon writes: "At first, we weren't really planning to write an EP or an album, so we focused on releasing singles. It is important to write what feels right in the moment. As a result, the songs were written over a period of two years at different points in our lives. How has the situation changed? In order to know where you're going, you should leave something behind that people can refer to in the future as a landmark, something that will be remembered by the future generations as a new beginning."

The EP's tracks have been worked on over the past two years. With a home studio, Poppymoon was easily able to record and produce their own music, giving them as much time as they saw fit, without external interference or artificial deadlines."Taking the time to experiment with new sounds, telling stories, and playing around in our studio (which we built ourselves) is a big part of our lives. Ultimately, we only finish songs that resonate with us, resulting in this EP." says Poppymoon, when chatting more about the EP's production process.

The German pop duo Poppymoon was founded in 2020 by producer djaaaen and singer Sabina. Infusing their sound with elements of their past lives in rock bands, the duo create a darker pop sound that remains groovy to the core. They explore topics such as mental health, self-discovery, freedom, and hope in their lyrics, which are inspired by their own experiences growing up in today's world.

Listen to the new EP here: