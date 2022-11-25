Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Poppymoon Releases New EP 'I'

Poppymoon Releases New EP 'I'

The EP comes on the heels of their latest single "KTHXBYE". 

Nov. 25, 2022  

German pop duo Poppymoon are thrilled to release their I EP, available now wherever music is streamed or sold. The EP comes on the heels of their latest single "KTHXBYE".

I is the story of the German pop duo's origins, their beginnings as Poppymoon, and how their paths intertwined. The duo wanted to create a record that represented their authentic selves. The characters may differ, the moods may vary, but ultimately, it's all one coin. As for Poppymoon's songs, the same applies.

Rather than stifle their creative joy by limiting themselves to just one sound, Poppymoon focused on freedom throughout the EP. In order to make this EP more of an experience, Poppymoon aimed to make it an exercise in exploration and an audio game.The German pop-duo called their EP I, the old roman sign for one for the same reason. In the same way that an excellent novel begins with the first chapter, this is their first step and a reflection of their journey up to now.

When speaking about the creative process behind the latest EP, Poppymoon writes: "At first, we weren't really planning to write an EP or an album, so we focused on releasing singles. It is important to write what feels right in the moment. As a result, the songs were written over a period of two years at different points in our lives. How has the situation changed? In order to know where you're going, you should leave something behind that people can refer to in the future as a landmark, something that will be remembered by the future generations as a new beginning."

The EP's tracks have been worked on over the past two years. With a home studio, Poppymoon was easily able to record and produce their own music, giving them as much time as they saw fit, without external interference or artificial deadlines."Taking the time to experiment with new sounds, telling stories, and playing around in our studio (which we built ourselves) is a big part of our lives. Ultimately, we only finish songs that resonate with us, resulting in this EP." says Poppymoon, when chatting more about the EP's production process.

The German pop duo Poppymoon was founded in 2020 by producer djaaaen and singer Sabina. Infusing their sound with elements of their past lives in rock bands, the duo create a darker pop sound that remains groovy to the core. They explore topics such as mental health, self-discovery, freedom, and hope in their lyrics, which are inspired by their own experiences growing up in today's world.

Listen to the new EP here:



Jabee Pays Homage to Mos Def and Talib Kweli on Black Star Photo
Jabee Pays Homage to Mos Def and Talib Kweli on 'Black Star'
OKC-based rapper Jabee is proud to announce his upcoming EP “Good” is due for release in December. “Good” is produced entirely by Grammy award winning producer Conductor Williams and includes features from Boldy James and Blu. Along with the announcement, Jabee shares the project’s first single “Black Star.”
Sick Individuals Unleash New Single Better With You Photo
Sick Individuals Unleash New Single 'Better With You'
In addition to catering official remixes to the likes of Rihanna, David Guetta, Madonna, Moby, Rita Ora, Avicii and Icona Pop, the Dutch natives’ immersive live experience has lit up some of the world’s most prestigious venues and festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Sensation, Mysteryland, Ushuaïa and Creamfields, to name a few.
The Gleeman Shares Festive Anthem I Love Christmastime Photo
The Gleeman Shares Festive Anthem 'I Love Christmastime'
The Gleeman gets ready for the festive season with wistful new single ‘I Love Christmastime’, releasing it one month before the big day. Having hit the scene with his debut EP ‘The Gunslinger’ earlier this year, The Gleeman is set to round off his 2022 with ‘I Love Christmastime’, a song sure to stir up memories of childhood Christmas glee.
Sylvette Release Third Album Single Thread Photo
Sylvette Release Third Album 'Single Thread'
Since forming six years ago, Manchester five-piece Sylvette have built a cult fan base around the country with their dynamic blend of emotive art-rock and Kafkaesque lyrics. Describing themselves as “Björk meets Black Midi, Nine Inch Nails and Black Country New Road”, the band’s name is inspired by the enchanting muse.

From This Author - Michael Major


SYML Unveils New Song 'Better Part of Me' Featuring Sara WatkinsSYML Unveils New Song 'Better Part of Me' Featuring Sara Watkins
November 25, 2022

“Better Part of Me,” the new song from SYML—the solo project of singer, songwriter and producer Brian Fennell—featuring bluegrass vocalist and fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek and Watkins Family Hour. “Better Part of Me” follows recent single “Howling” featuring Lucius, which debuted alongside a video directed by Benjamin Lussier.  
Hög sjö Announces Self-Titled Debut AlbumHög sjö Announces Self-Titled Debut Album
November 25, 2022

Hög sjö is the artist moniker of the esteemed Swedish producer, musician and songwriter Patrik Berger. He has been behind huge hits for the likes of Robyn, Charli XCX, Diana Ross, Tame Impala, Taylor Swift, Sigrid, Mura Masa, Icona Pop, Santigold, Lana Del Rey and many more.
ELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EPELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EP
November 25, 2022

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Smart has released his new EP, Aloha Soul. Hailing from the Hawaiian island of Kauai, he was raised by a family of musicians and grew up on a diet of soul legends such as Gladys Knight, Jimi Hendrix, Prince and The Beatles. Smart moved to Liverpool in his late teens and has since made The UK his second home.
Kathleen Releases 'Asking the Aspens (Live)' From 'Live From Highland Park' EPKathleen Releases 'Asking the Aspens (Live)' From 'Live From Highland Park' EP
November 25, 2022

In the midst of the Global Pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals), Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass). The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP.
Danish Singer-Songwriter Kleo Shares Debut EP 'I Love This Movie'Danish Singer-Songwriter Kleo Shares Debut EP 'I Love This Movie'
November 25, 2022

Kleo has always been fascinated by movies and as a child she could fully immerse herself in the characters appearing on the big screen. Now she's made an EP, 'I Love This Movie' (out November 25th via Tambourhinoceros), about life's defining experiences - both the big and ecstatic and the difficult and dark.
share