Popcaan Releases New 'Promise' Video

Jamaican dancehall star, Popcaan, shares his latest video for "Promise," a featured track on his debut mixtape Vanquish, available now on Unruly / OVO Sound. In the vibrant visual, Popcaan demonstrates his loyalty and devotion to his special someone, proving that he will always be there for her no matter where life takes him.

Watch below!

Jamaica's Popcaan is an international superstar who has become synonymous with dancehall for the better part of a decade. Having made an impact initially via his association with Vybz Kartel, he went on to become a global sensation and was culturally relevant in the United States by the time he released his debut album, the critically-lauded Where We Come From, which debuted at #2 on Billboard's Reggae Albums chart in 2014. Popcaan has collaborated with many notable artists, including appearances on high-profile tracks like Jamie xx's "I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)," Drake's "Know Yourself," as well as Gorillaz' track "Saturnz Barz." In 2018, he released his acclaimed sophomore full-length album Forever, which also debuted at #2 on Billboard's Reggae Albums Chart. In 2019, it was announced at Popcaan's popular Unruly Fest that he signed to OVO Sound.





