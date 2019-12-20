Jamaican dancehall icon Popcaan releases his first mixtape Vanquish via Unruly / OVO Sound since he announced his signing to OVO. Fueled by his infectious energy and scorching dance floor anthems, the 10-track project includes Popcaan's previously released feel-good love song "Promise."

"I wanted 'Promise' to give motivation to girls that have been through or are going through bad situations and relationships," shared Popcaan. "A reminder that 'If you fall already, I'm here for you, promise.'"

The project also showcases Popcaan's dynamic range from the hopeful optimism on "Happy and Wealthy" and intimate song-craft on "Gimmi Love," to his signature club-ready heat on "Numbers Don't Lie." The meaning behind Vanquish is to dominate, defeat in a conflict or to gain mastery over an emotion, feeling or fear. And Popcaan personifies the title as Vanquish emphatically caps off the year with a new highly-anticipated project from one of the dancehall genre's foremost global superstars. Popcaan will also be celebrating the release during his very own Unruly Fest tomorrow, December 21st at the Goodyear Factory in Saint Thomas, Jamaica.

"This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the 'Unruly Fest' the day after the release," Popcaan said. "Next year will come the real album, but for now let's enjoy 'Vanquish' together."

Popcaan's last project Forever was released in May 2018 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top Reggae Albums chart. This year, Popcaan has amassed over 150 million worldwide streams and currently has nearly half-a-billion YouTube views across his videos with nearly 1 million subscribers.

VANQUISH TRACKLIST:

Numbers Don't Lie Love You Jah is for me Promise Gimmi Love One Ting Alone Can't Wait Father God ah Lead Happy and Wealthy Elevate





