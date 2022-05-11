Pop Singer/Songwriter NEDY Announces 2022 'You Matter Tour'

Rising Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter NEDY is excited to announce she will be headlining the 2022 'You Matter Tour' with multiple dates spread across the U.S.!

NEDY will be bringing her lively spirit to a stage near you, performing her latest single "Made To Be" along with other uplifting music that will have crowds on their feet. NEDY hopes to touch hearts and send messages of encouragement to each audience on the 'You Matter Tour.' With dates continuously being added, fans will not want to miss NEDY's energetic live performances!

"My heart and mission is to reach the world with the message of hope and value," shares NEDY. "I want every single person that hears my music to know that they matter and that they were created on purpose, with a purpose."

NEDY is currently in the works of her own anti-bullying faith-centered tv show called, 'In With The Outcasts' on Christian Television Network set to air late this summer/fall. NEDY recently released the remix video to her latest single "Made To Be."

Through neon colors, dynamic visuals, backup dancers, and more, the video showcases NEDY's individuality and undeniable spirit. Prompting viewers to get on their feet and match her energy, NEDY's talent shines within the lyrics of the tune, which serves as a reminder to be comfortable in the skin God gave us. The "Made To Be" Remix Video was premiered by Talk of Alabama, digitally by The Hollywood Times, and the single is available to download and stream on all digital platforms.

Upcoming Tour Dates

MAY 14 - Hanahan Amphitheater / Charleston, S.C.

MAY 21 - Ashtabula, Ohio

MAY 27 - Jesus Is Lord Ministries / Adrian, Mich.

MAY 28 - Central Community Church / Transfer, Pa.

JUN 04 - Lake Bailee Recreational Park / Hamilton, Ohio

JUN 11 - Farmer's Market / St. Helen, Mich.

JUN 12 - Lake St. Helen Baptist Church / St. Helen, Mich.

JUN 18 - Kings Settlement Family Camp / Alpena, Mich.

JUN 24 - Community Bible Church / SunRiver, Ore.

AUG 12 - Holland, Mich.

AUG 26 - Visible Music College / Memphis, Tenn.

SEP 17 - Level Up Arcade and Billiards / East Ridge, Tenn.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

There have always been those whose hearts dance to the beat of a different drum, those who see the world in a different way, and those who find our differences far more beautiful than our similarities. NEDY is one of those people.

Armed with an enchanting spirit and a musical talent that is nothing short of stunning, NEDY is an inspirational pop artist poised to lead her loyal fandom into a brighter future. Her new single "Made to Be" now serves as the cornerstone to a new chapter in her career, in which her artistic soul never again tries to mold into someone else's expectations. THIS is the music that NEDY has waited a lifetime to create.