Pop R&B Sister Duo 2XO Named Radio Disney's NBT Featured Artist

The Pop R&B duo 2XO, comprised of sisters Jaz and Tally Sagginario, has been named Radio Disney's NBT (Next Big Thing). NBT is a multiplatform talent program that spotlights breakout artists and showcases their journey to success. 2XO's music is an infusion of Latin Pop, R&B and Rap, featuring Tally as lead rapper and Jaz as lead vocalist. The duo will be featured in a series of exclusive videos across Radio Disney, Disney Channel, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and social media platforms, allowing fans a VIP look into their NBT journey.

Prior to forming 2XO, Tally displayed her rapping skills on the hit show "The Rap Game" (seasons 2 and 3) and performed with Jordan Fisher at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Jaz opened up for Justin Bieber and released singles on Walt Disney Records' soundtracks "Starstruck" and "Radio Disney Jams, Volume 12." Together as 2XO, they released the single "Summer Love," featuring Forever In Your Mind lead singer Ricky Garcia, which spent five weeks on Radio Disney's Top 30 chart and reached the #1 spot. Their most recent single, "Blame It On You," has been on Radio Disney's Top 50 chart for five consecutive weeks.

Radio Disney's NBT program illustrates how the network is delivering on its commitment to identify and nurture emerging talent while providing them with opportunities to help boost their careers. 2XO joins an impressive roster of NBT alumni, including GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, chart-topping recording artist Camila Cabello, GRAMMY® Award-nominated Kelsea Ballerini, Fifth Harmony, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Alessia Cara, among others.

Photo credit: Radio Disney/Tamar Levine





