Pop-Punk Band Dear Spring Release EP, 'Moments'

The wait is over for Moments, the brand new EP from Post pop-punk band Dear Spring. Featuring recent singles "Empty Frames," "Newspeak," and "Every Now And Then," Moments has captured the attention of Ones To Watch, Chorus.fm, New Noise Magazine, and more with its "aggressive guitars, emotive vocals, and a rhythm section that hits like a freight train" (Under The Radar). The EP is out now via Open Your Ears Records and can be streamed online at https://orcd.co/momentsds. Speaking on the EP the band shares, "The 'Moments' EP represents an evolution of Dear Spring's sound and thus far, the biggest step forward for the band. Dear Spring's once disparate influences of up-beat Pop Punk, pensive Emo, and emotional Post-Hardcore have found their center with the Washington D.C. quartet's latest 6-song offering. Conceived during a time of self-transformation, "Moments" intimately captures a snapshot in the life of the band. Themes of isolation and loss are explored on the EP's opening track "Wooden Fences." The album's second track, "Vultures" touches on the band's grungier influences in the vehicle of a siren's song. The EP's lead single, "Every Now And Then", focuses on self-improvement and the longing for human connection in a time of great disconnection. The EP's second single, "Newspeak", examines self-destructive tendencies and the struggle of expression in an age of extreme polarization. The EP's closer, "Empty Frames" is an introspective accounting of the damage and ongoing struggles of being neurodivergent. With Man Overboard's Nik Bruzzese returning to produce and Fairweather's Ben Green joining to mix the record, 'Moments' is poised to be Dear Spring's most impactful release yet." Washington DC's Dear Spring is blending the old with the new to deliver post pop punk anthems that transcend genre. In an age of disconnection, Dear Spring sounds like 4 best friends in a room, giving birth to something powerful and fresh. If one were to describe Dear Spring, they would characterize their songs as having driving vocals, catchy layered guitar voicings, and a powerful rhythm section. Most of all, their music is made to make you feel something. Dear Spring is David Colon-Margolies (vocals, guitar), Martin MacAlister (drums), Jonah Tenney (vocals), Kamran Hassan (guitar, vocals).