Pop Princess Max Rae Breaks The Internet With 100 Million Views

Pop Siren Max Rae, a virtually undiscovered singer-songwriter has burst onto the scene in a explosive way. Vegas based Pop R&B artist Max Rae has been toiling away and releasing music to her fanbase of 15songs with accompanying visuals.

An introduction to Grammy Winning Veteran Producer Keith Thomas to his putting his winning touch on her song “Tattoo.” After a year, the song got discovered and the song shot up the charts on the DRT (Digital Radio Tracker) Independent chart where she landed the #23 position and Top 100 with the DRT Global Chart.

“TATTOO” was remixed and has peaked on the UK Dance Chart in the TOP 5 position which made enough noise for Rae to make a video to it which has garnered a slot on the MTV LIVE! Chart with 8 weeks + in early rotation.

This Vegas songstress suddenly went from obscurity to being on the lips of Industry chatter. On top of this Rae uploaded a clip of her family holiday to Canne, France that took her Instagram/Tik Tok sound and the clip to go viral to the tune of 100 Million plus views.

Rae will also be performing at EQ Music Blog's and The Jam Unplugged in London in February. As if that was not enough momentum for the blonde vocal belter, she has also landed a major tour in the UK that will be announced soon. It goes to show the chatter is real because her music found her way to some pretty top tier producers which led to two weeks in the Big Smoke to pen 2 EP's to be released this year.

The first single “Keep You Waiting” will be released on February 22nd off the heals of all this success from her latest “Tattoo” ditty. Rae will also be attending NYFW as well to garner some new fans with her new tunes.