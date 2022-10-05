Pop Innovator BAYLI Shares New Single 'act up'

Brooklyn artist and songwriter BAYLI today returns with her new single 'act up' via her own self-titled label. The single arrives today with a vibrant video shot in BAYLI's native NY by director Kimber-Lee Alston. Dressed in the freshest fits, the playful love story sees BAYLI cross the city as she tries to win her girlfriend back.

Speaking on the single, BAYLI said -

"act up" is an ode to love! Of course, like so many of my other songs, its steeped in gay idioms and inuendoes and feels like a magic carpet ride through my own dreamy, campy audio utopia. In this song I'm singing to a girl who I am totally smitten with and the song describes the up and down roller coaster of dating someone who is strong, sexy, independent and a go-getter. Sometimes she's the chillest, kindest and "coolest" girl you've ever met, but if you push her to her edge she knows how to turn up and get feisty, as true bad bitches do. This song is about loving your partner through all the moments."

Today also sees the rising artist announce her latest EP Stories 2, with the project slated for a 21st October release. The follow up to 2021's stories from new york, the 6-track EP was written on the road and takes in themes spanning heartbreak, addiction, loneliness and self-discovery.

'act up' is joined on the project by intimate recent release 'think of drugs' and BAYLI's unstoppable gay anthem 'TELLY BAG', which landed earlier this year to acclaim from the likes of i-D, DAZED, The Fader, PAPER, CLASH and more. The stylistic video was exclusively premiered on Telfar TV, the brand having worked alongside BAYLI on the looks for the slick visual.

Having spent 2021 honing her live show including a stop at London's Folklore (her first UK headline), a nationwide UK tour supporting Jessy Lanza and US tour support for the inimitable SHYGIRL, BAYLI is heading out on the road later this year with Magdalena for dates spanning the US.

Always keen to hone her songwriting and flex her versatility, BAYLI has worked with revered tastemakers including SOPHIE, Junglepussy and more. Just this year BAYLI has featured on the title track of mura masa's recent album demon time and switched vocals for bars on tracks with the likes of Gia Woods and That Kid.

BAYLI first made waves in 2016 as the frontwoman of the punk band The Skins, where her infectious melodies and signature songwriting were cultivated under the mentorship of music guru Rick Rubin. Now an independent artist, BAYLI's musical output is as equally pop as it is R&B, rock, & punk, all delivered with a fierce stylish edge and unabashed confidence.

Hailing from Brooklyn, NYC is her lifeblood, inspiring her fearless take on what it means to be an artist in the 21st century. BAYLI released her debut EP stories from new york last year featuring the unstoppable singles 'boys lie', 'sushi for breakfast', 'foreigner' and more. With support this year from the likes of Spotify (BAYLI was their EQUAL Ambassador for June), BBC Radio 1, i-D, Telfar, DAZED, Interview Magazine, The Face, Fader, CLASH, Foundation FM, The Line of Best Fit, PAPER, NYLON, Billboard and more, the future looks bright for BAYLI.

Watch the new music video here: