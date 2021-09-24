Pop Artist Jenny March Teams Up With Disco Fries In EDM Remix Of 'SCREAM'

Los Angeles-based indie pop artist Jenny March has teamed up with notable EDM act Disco Fries in the release of the official remix to her hit "SCREAM". Now available on all streaming platforms, "SCREAM" is a catchy, vulnerable track with relatable sensibilities. The electrifying jolt of progressive house takes its danceable vibes to new heights as we celebrate the end of another work week. Her unique vocal range pairs seamlessly Disco Fries' soundscape and we're here for it.

About Jenny March & Disco Fries: With over 2M online listeners, Disco Fries have charted in the Billboard Top 100 as well as the Top 3 with Mediabase Dance Radio. With hits in rotation at both Music Choice, Sirius XM and IHeartRadio, it's no secret that the dynamic duo are built to take hits to new levels. Demonstrating an impressive synergy with Jenny March, the three artists know just how to set the bar. "SCREAM" follows the release of Jenny's debut EP "Madness" where she showed off a more vulnerable side to her art by inviting fans into both the good and the bad happenings inside her head. Originally from Ohio, Jenny is currently building her presence in the music industry, featured on PAPER, Wonderland, NYLON, EARMILK and FLAUNT who expressed that listeners can expect "an abundance of badass female energy". In 2020, Jenny became a SAVAGExFENTY brand ambassador and did virtual performances for iHeartRadio, EARMILK, Bandsintown and more.

Watch the official visualizer for "SCREAM" the remix HERE.