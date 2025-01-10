Polo & Pan Release New Single 'Disco Nap' ft. Metronomy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Iconic French duo Polo & Pan, consisting of Paul Armand-Delille (Polo) and Alexandre Grynszpan (Pan), return with their new single “Disco Nap” featuring English band Metronomy. This collaboration blends the best of two worlds: the sun-drenched, ethereal sound of French house with the quirky, indie-electro energy of British alt-pop.

A sonic journey of yearning and acceptance, “Disco Nap” weaves heartfelt storytelling with infectious disco-infused beats, delivering a track that feels both timeless and effortlessly cool. The single captures the essence of both Polo & Pan’s breezy, retro-futuristic aesthetic and Metronomy’s distinctively playful yet introspective style.

“Disco Nap” follows Polo & Pan’s latest single “Nenuphar,” which invites listeners on a rhythmic journey to dance until sunrise — and if the mood strikes, to begin again, as it marks the new direction of their music. The duo are set to take 2025 by storm with a major European tour including sold-out shows in Brussels, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Berlin, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, Toulouse and Paris. Following the tour, Polo & Pan will make a return performance this spring at Coachella on Sunday April 13th and 20th - full tour routing below.

Known for their sun-drenched grooves, pop culture samples, and enchanting club beats, Polo & Pan have built a fanbase around the world earning over 2 billion streams globally and 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. To date, they have released countless singles, EPs, and two full-lengths — their Gold-certified album Caravelle (2017), which features the double platinum singles “Nana” and “Canopé,” and their latest album Cyclorama (2021) which features diamond certified track “Ani Kuni” and gold certified “Feel Good.”

Solidifying their reputation as musical trailblazers, they’ve earned media acclaim from the likes of The New Yorker, Billboard, E!, NYLON, DJ Life Magazine, Le Monde, and V Magazine and have had songs featured on the FIFA 22 soundtrack and TV shows including YOU, Good Girls, and Dynasty. With a distinct presence in the global music scene having headlined sold-out tours across America, Europe, and the Middle East while also gracing major festivals like Coachella, Daisy Carnival, and Lollapalooza, Polo & Pan has crafted a rich sonic tapestry, drawing inspiration from around the world to take listeners on a vibrant sonic journey.

2025 Tour Dates

February 11 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

February 12 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

February 16 - Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine - SOLD OUT

February 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

February 19 - Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola - SOLD OUT

February 20 - Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola

February 21 - Berlin, Germany @ Astra - SOLD OUT

February 23 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

March 5 - Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur - SOLD OUT

March 6 - Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini

March 7 - Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini - SOLD OUT

March 8 - Nîmes, France @ Paloma

March 12 - Bordeaux, France @ Le Rocher de Palmer - SOLD OUT

March 13 - Nantes, France @ La Carrière

March 15 - Lille, France @ L’Aéronef - SOLD OUT

March 26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg - SOLD OUT

March 27 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club

March 30 - Paris, France @ L’Olympia

March 31 - Paris, France @ L’Olympia - SOLD OUT

April 13 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 20 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Photo Credit: Amit Israeli

