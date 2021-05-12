Polo & Pan Announce New Album 'Cyclorama' Out June 25

French rising dance pop duo Polo & Pan are fresh off the release of their first 2021 track "Ani Kuni" and today, have announced their forthcoming second full-length album, Cyclorama, due out June 25. Cyclorama will feature 14 signature tracks, three of which come from the duo's 2020 EP Feel Good. In 2017, they released their lone album thus far, Caravelle, to critical acclaim, with New Yorker calling it "a voyage across blissful destinations."

"Dear fans and friends, we are so proud to announce our new album is about to drop. 'Cyclorama,' our second LP, is a musical odyssey through the steps of human existence from birth to adulthood to death... and transcendence! After our first journey in space with 'Caravelle,' we can't wait to take you on a hedonistic excursion through time with 'Cyclorama.' Departure scheduled June 25th," said Polo & Pan.

The album's first single "Ani Kuni," a tribute to their favorite childhood lullaby received support across the world, with Amazon Music and YouTube Music both quickly making Polo & Pan covers of their Electro'lala and Electronic Hotlist playlists, respectively. The song currently sits at almost one million total global streams in the less than one week since its release. The band also announced they actively support the National Indian Child Care Association, a representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization, with proceeds from "Ani Kuni."

After four consecutive years of sold-out shows in all major European, Middle East and US cities - from the legendary Olympia venue in Paris and the Fox Theatre in SF to Coachella and Electric Daisy festival, and ending with a spectacular sold-out American tour of over twenty shows, it is safe to say that Polo & Pan's Caravelle has rallied the most beautiful places on earth. Their debut album Caravelle has reached the heights of professional recognition by being certified platinum in the international market, gold in France, with two singles exceeding the threshold of gold certification outside of France and their global hit "Naña" diamond, thus consecrating Polo & Pan as the new French Touch ambassadors.

The band is praised by press (The New Yorker, Billboard, KCRW, Le Monde etc.) who cannot wait for their comeback! After a journey travelling across the globe offered by Caravelle, our two explorers invite us with Cyclorama to a journey through time, along the steps of human existence. It will be available worldwide June 25th.

Photo Credit: Fiona Torre