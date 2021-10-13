Poetica Releases New Single 'Sleep When I'm Tired'

Poetica has released "Sleep When I'm Tired," a new single from their debut self-titled album (out October 22nd via MPress Records).

What began as a remote duo collaboration between poet/vocalist/producer Rachael Sage and three-time Grammy nominated cellist Dave Eggar, Poetica eventually evolved into a full-blown spoken word concept album, with musicians contributing from around the globe.

"Sleep When I'm Tired" harnesses Eastern European and flamenco musical flavors to capture physical and mental exhaustion. Sage and Eggar channel smoky bar vibes, depicting love's resilience in the face of duress. Beatbox grooves, acoustic guitar, and blues harmonica provide colorful accompaniment to this instant alt-folk classic.

Cinematic and stylistically expansive, Poetica is a creatively ambitious musical spoken word project distilling a poetic spirit through text, voice and music in the spirit of Leonard Cohen, Patti Smith and Laurie Anderson. Adventurous yet familiar in its intimacy, Sage's voice is perfectly at home in the absence of typical song structure, while her musical arrangements fuse elements of jazz, classical, and Appalachian folk with surprising agility.

Listen to the new track here:

Watch the album trailer here: