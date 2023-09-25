Plínio Fernandes Debuts Sophomore Album 'Bacheando'

The album is out now via Decca Gold.

Sep. 25, 2023

Acclaimed Brazilian virtuoso guitarist Plínio Fernandes today releases his highly anticipated sophomore album, Bacheando, out now via Decca Gold.

Bacheando sees Fernandes pay tribute to centuries of artistry by exploring the enduring genius of J.S. Bach, the vibrant musical culture of Brazil, and all the richness in between. Listen to the album now and watch the video to the third movement of Sérgio Assad’s brand new composition “Preludio Fuga e Vivace” below.

Fernandes embarks on a captivating exploration of his favorite composer’s legacy on Bacheando. A dynamic inheritor of a decades-long tradition in which extraordinary Brazilian musicians have looked to the German master’s music for inspiration, Fernandes performs a harmonious blend of Bach's compositions alongside enchanting pieces by Brazilian greats Heitor Villa-Lobos, Paulinho Nogueira, and Mário Albanese.

He also collaborated with legendary Brazilian guitarist and composer Sérgio Assad, who contributed a world premiere composition along with multiple brand new arrangements for the album.

At the beating heart of Bacheando is music by the revered master himself. Bach’s Prelude, Fugue and Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998 is a cornerstone of classical guitar repertoire and easily among Fernandes’ favorite works. Equally essential to the set is Bach’s arrangement of the Adagio from the Concerto in D Minor, BWV 974, originally written for oboe by Italian Baroque composer Benedetto Marcello.

Bacheando sees an expanded collaboration between Fernandes and Sérgio Assad, known as half of the Assad Brothers guitar duo. The album features the world premiere recording of Assad’s original new three-movement work Preludio Fuga e Vivace, which is a Brazilian dance-infused response to Bach’s Prelude, Fugue and Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998 and includes a musical first for Assad: his debut fugue. Assad also contributed four brand new solo guitar arrangements for the album, including a fresh mashup of Paulinho Nogueira’s Bachianinha No. 2 and Luiz Gonzaga’s Araponga.

Equal parts homage and innovation, Bacheando opens dialogues between artists across styles, regions, and time periods in a captivating journey across bridges of sound.



